Vivo V29 Review: Mid-range smartphone with premium features

Vivo has recently introduced its V29 series in India, offering both a regular V29 and a top-end V29 Pro. With prices starting at just Rs 32,999, these phones are creating quite a buzz. We took the standard V29 for a spin and here's what we found.

Design and Display

The V29 comes in three striking colors: Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, and Space Black. We got our hands on the Majestic Red variant, and it's quite a looker. The phone is impressively slim, measuring only 7.46mm thick and weighing a mere 186g, giving it a comfortable grip and a premium feel. Its display is a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a sharp resolution of 2800x1260p. It also supports HDR10+ and boasts a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for outdoor use. The phone features dual SIM slots, a USB-C port, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for added convenience.

Performance

Under the hood, the Vivo V29 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core chipset. It offers 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB (UFS 3.1). The phone is 5G compatible and equipped with Bluetooth 5.2. The 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling through social media a breeze, giving you a premium user experience. Gaming on the V29 is a smooth affair, and it excels at heat management during demanding tasks like 4K video recording and gaming. The phone runs on Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13.

Battery

In terms of battery life, the Vivo V29 can comfortably last a full day with regular usage. However, if you rely on cellular data for multimedia consumption, you might need a power bank by the end of the day. Notably, the phone supports an 80W charger, offering fast charging capabilities. It can charge the phone from 0 to 50% in under 20 minutes, reach 90% in 40 minutes, and hit a full charge in just 50 minutes.

Camera

The V29 boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP wide-angle shooter. The front camera is also an impressive 50-megapixel. The camera excels at capturing vibrant and detailed photos, particularly in well-lit conditions. Daylight photography produces crisp images with minimal noise, even when zoomed in. The portrait mode is a standout feature, delivering sharp photos with a clear distinction between the subject and the background. The front camera is a 50MP autofocus lens with an f/2.0 aperture. It captures impressive selfies both indoors and in natural light conditions.

Verdict

The Vivo V29 stands out as a powerful mid-range smartphone. It combines impressive performance with outstanding camera capabilities. Vivo has excelled in both design and performance, delivering a device that lives up to its promises. Whether you're a photography enthusiast or a gamer, the Vivo V29 has something to offer. It's a great choice for those seeking a well-rounded smartphone experience.

