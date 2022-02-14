Valentine’s Day Last Minute Gifting Ideas- Instax Camera, Noise Smartwatch, boAt Airdopes and more

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: PIXABAY Valentine's Day Gifting

Finally, it's the day of love- Valentine's Day, and it is all about love and expressions. Gifting chocolates, perfume, flowers are fine, but what about those geek partners who are into technology and love experimenting and keeping them up to date with the trends of the market?

This article is for those readers who have partners who love innovation and creative gifts which are based on today's demand and looks perfect for long term use. This is a best gifting idea for your partner on this Valentine's Day (VTD).

We come up with a gifting guide to help you choose and consider a unique, beautiful and interesting gift for your partner to make him/her smile. We got our hands on some of the good gadgets and giftable ideas which could be perfect.

So, for your last-minute purchases, here is a list of gifting items, we reviewed and will give you a heads-up if you are looking forward to choosing the right fit from a high-to-low budget.

Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Ice White) Cupid

Image Source : WEBSITE: INSTAX Fujifilm- Instax Cupid Box

And for someone who loves things different, this is just the right set of gifts for your dear ones. The best gift to capture moments, Cupid Box comprises of Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 camera which is accompanied by accessories like 2 sets of Instax Mini Glossy Film (20 Shots/Pack),

Batteries, User Manual, Instax Album, Instax Fridge Magnet (5/Pack) and a Warranty Card.

The Instax Mini 11 Camera delivers good photo quality at outdoor and indoor ambient- it complements the photography skills and comes with features like Automatic Exposure, Selfie Mode and Customization to capture pictures according to the situation and lighting.

Priced at Rs. 5,999, the cupid box could be bought from any eCommerce and at retail stores for an instant grab of your VTD gifting.

HAPPY WAGON- Ton of Love Gift Box

If you are someone who prefers to gift a box of all that your partner desire, then this box is just the right fit. A gift box from Happy Wagon comes with lots of beautiful doodled sketched and customised stationery and usable goods for your partner.

The one which we reviewed came accompanied with an Ultimate 2022 Planner, a 2022 Cosy Wall Calendar with all the cute artefacts and sketches made up of vibrant colours, and embroidery tote bag with a keychain for all time and any time use, a scented candle, an A5 size poster with ‘35 reason why I love you’ all packed in a reusable gift box.

I would not deny the fact that the gift box looks amazing, and will make you feel loved and impressed. Definitely a great choice for gifting her not just on valentine’s day, but any day to celebrate the essence of love and make your partner feel special.

The box has been priced at Rs. 3,595 but is available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,899 on the official website of Happy Wagon.

Noise ColorFit Caliber

Not so gender-specific, but certainly for someone who loves to keep them fit and track their vitals. This fitness smartwatch comes with a number of colour options and feels sturdy and classy at the same time. The timepiece is quite up to the mark, thanks to its build quality, this fitness smartwatch is just next to weightless, hence, making it comfortable to wear anywhere and everywhere. I got a Lime Green colour variant for review and I took a while to actually do the justice- indeed the watch looks pretty. But, I need to mention that you will have to keep the strap cleaned up every now and then as it is prone to dust and might get muddy over time.

The watch features a 1.69-inch with IPS LCD display- and the screen is smooth and easy to operate with one hand. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and can be tracked for every activity- from fitness, heart rate, oxygen level, activities, sleep tracker, water reminder and more. Users will have to download the Noise app to sync the device with the mobile phone and keep track of their body vitals.

Priced at Rs. 2,499, the Noise ColorFit Caliber is a great gift for Valentine’s Day or as a matter of fact for any gifting occasion. A budget-friendly and smart-looking timepiece that fulfils the current market demand.

boAt Airdopes 601 ANC - Bluetooth Earbuds

Image Source : WEBSITE: BOAT boAt Airdopes 601 ANC

For the music buff, boAt Airdopes 601 ANC is the new earbuds with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation feature which the company just recently added to the portfolio. Another quality gifting product that is a must-have in today’s time. The new Airdopes 601 ANC has been designed with a noise-free listening experience, and when we reviewed it- indeed the noise cancellation worked well and was lag-free, and even at the noisiest surrounding, it delivered a disturbance-free experience. The battery life was impressive and I used the earbuds day and night, and it still has the juice to run for 2-3 days more. Indeed the company stated that the device can go limitless with its 28HRS of powerful playback, indeed it was right from the brand’s side.

The airdopes also supports quick charge time which is like 60 minutes of playtime just in 5 minutes of charge- I tried and it worked! A perfect wireless gift for a music buff with fast connectivity and quality sound. A must-have airdopes which could be another perfect gift- compact, smart, great quality build and at Rs. 3,999, the Airdopes 601 ANC could easily be bought from Flipkart and through the boAt’s official website.