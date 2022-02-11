Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Valentine’s Day Gifting Ideas for Him- Premium to Affordable

There are brands and ideas floating around the internet for what to gift your girl on this Valentine’s day, but there are quite low ideas when we speak of gifts for men. When we think of gifting ‘HIM’ something it's always about- a pair of shoes of his choice, a shirt of his choice, a watch maybe, or some stationary.

We wanted you to have some more insights and ideas for this Valentine's Day to make your male partner feel overwhelmed and appreciate you for your gifting idea. A little upscaling the budget and you come up with a number of cool gifting ideas.

Below are a few of the gifting ideas which could be the perfect gift for the special man of your life (from high end expensive to affordable quality gifting products):

TUMI

Image Source : PR Tumi

TUMI has the perfect gift for him- the personalized duffel is perfect for the couple on the go. The collection from Tumi comes with styles that focus on modularity, sustainability, and durability. It features over two dozen new silhouettes including backpacks, slings, chest packs, briefs, duffels, and cross-bodies. The strap, fully lined interior, and side handle will make it easy to grab and go as you two take off another adventure. The bag is available for purchase through various online portals.

Canon EOS M50 Mark II

Image Source : WEBSITE: CANNON Cannon EOS M50 Mark ||

Lightweight and stylish Canon EOS M50 Mark II with Wi-Fi connectivity is a perfect gift when we talk to a photography lover. The DSLR is capable to shoot high-quality visual storytelling in 4K and accurate eye and face detection autofocusing.

The Canon camera can help in filming vertical videos in 4K for social media with an approximately 24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor. The company claims that the camera is capable to capture fine details and life-like colours and is priced at Rs. 58, 995. You can buy one from retain and through eCommerce.

SENNHEISER IE 100 PRO Red

If he is a music lover, then SENNHEISER IE 100 PRO Red is a perfect fit. The dynamic in-ear monitors are consistent with the frequency response in both low and high SPLs. The earplugs come with high wearing comfort which enables the user to have a flawless and long play experience, all thanks to the ultra-flat design. With a stage-proof, robust construction. IE 100 PRO Wireless comes in 2 in 1 combo package with IE 100 PRO-in-ear monitors plus a Bluetooth module for wireless use with your mobile device. Priced at Rs. 9,900, this premium is available on the official website of Sennheiser India.

AJMAL ARISTOCRAT HIM

Ajmal Aristocrat Perfume for Men

The Aristocrat Man comes with premium Arabic perfume which could so=uite the personality and highlight the oomph factor. The perfume stays long enough then you ever expect and is a well-travelled fragrance. The brand claims that the fragrance has been created to make the user stay out of the crowd and looks like a leader with affection and admiration.

Male elegance is all that defines this fragrance and to make the first impression, Aristocrat is a perfect perfume for him. Priced at Rs. 4000, the perfume could be bought from the official website of the company. And at the time of writing, the perfume is available at a discounted price of Rs. 3000 (at the time of writing).

Panasonic ER-GY10K 6-in-1 Men's Body Grooming Kit

Image Source : WEBSITE: AMAZON Panasonic

Something which every man needs, and is a must-have- a grooming kit. Panasonic 6 in 1 kit enables users to be up to mark. The trimmer comes with Japanese Blade Technology which is considered to be a high performer with precision cutting.

Men do not have to be super cautious as this trimmer works aptly on both wet and dry beards. The masculine and ergonomically styled trimmer includes a soft-touch grip to ensure total control as you cut, trim and style. The Versatile Kit with Multiple Attachments comes with 4 different attachments for various purposes- trimming and contouring user’s hair.

The trimmer comes with Cordless operation and provides up to 50 minutes of cordless usage along with 2 Years of Manufacturer Warranty by Panasonic from the Date of Purchase. Priced at Rs. 2,880, the kit is available for purchase on Amazon and other eCommerce portals.

Tommy Hilfiger- Men Black Solid Genuine Leather Belt

Image Source : WEBSITE: MYNTRA Tommy Hilfiger Belt

Tommy Hilfiger is another brand that delivers premium products but at times, when you are lucky, the eCommerce may give you at discounted rates. If you visit Myntra.com, you will find this beautiful men’s belt with a perfect logo buckle which looks stunning and could be a good gift. A premium leather belt comes with a push pin lock system and comes with 6 months of warranty. The belt has an MRP of Rs. 2,299 but at Myntra, people can buy the premium wear at a 25% discounted price of Rs. 1,724.

Tommy Hilfiger- Men Black Two Fold Leather Wallet

Image Source : WEBSITE: MYNTRA TH Wallet

You can never fail if you are gifting a black colour accessory to your male partner. Indeed he will never be sad, in fact, he will appreciate your choice. This wallet is just that product that will make him smile. The premium Black Two Fold Leather Wallet from Tommy Hilfiger looks just simple, elegant with a blend of styles that may match according to the current trends. The wallet comes with 2 main compartments, has a non-detachable flap, 4 card holders, 2 slip pockets and has a flap coin pocket. The wallet is available on Myntra at a discounted price of Rs. 2249 (original price is Rs. 2999) and 6 months of warranty provided by the Brand owner or the manufacturer.

Engage L'amante Aqua Eau De Parfum, Perfume for Men

Engage L'amante Aqua Eau De Parfum, Perfume for Men

100% Original and claimed to be the most trusted product from ITC, Engage L’amante is a luxury fragrance, which is crafted in France and Made in India. The Engage L’amante Aqua comes is the composition of Petitgrain and Clary Sage blended, which are considered to be powerful and has been created with earthy notes of Balsam Fir.

Indeed with the refreshing fragrance, the perfume is a perfect gift for your partner for this Valentine’s Day which has been originally priced at Rs. 999 but is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 799 (at the time of writing) on the ITC store and on other eCommerce portals.

To apply the fragrance properly, users may spray the perfume directly on their neck and wrists (pulse points), and let it dry. Kindly note, not to rub the skin. This perfume has a strong fragrance and is gentle on the skin which can be used on both body and clothes.

So, don't wait to for him to make a move, and surprise him with the best gifts you can gift him this Valentine's Day.