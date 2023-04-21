Friday, April 21, 2023
     
  Meta layoff: Most staffers who combat misinformation lost their jobs

Meta layoff: Most staffers who combat misinformation lost their jobs

Meta (formerly Facebook) kicked off a fresh round of layoffs this week, handing over pink slips to employees with technical backgrounds globally. The job cuts impacted people working in verticals like user experience, software engineering, graphics programming and other roles.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: April 21, 2023 19:17 IST
Meta has almost wiped out its team dedicated to combating misinformation, as part of the latest round of mass layoffs which began earlier this week.

As per the 'Command Line' by The Verge's Alex Heath, the majority of the team which was responsible for combating the fake news across Instagram and Facebook has been sacked.

The report said, "The team size was about 50 people." 

A company spokesperson was quoted as saying that the remaining team members are being integrated into trust and safety teams.

"We remain focused on advancing our industry-leading integrity efforts and continue to invest in teams and technologies to protect our community," the spokesperson said.

Meta was set to lay off at least 4,000 highly-skilled employees this week.

In March, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would cut 10,000 jobs in the coming months.

The fresh cuts came just four months after Meta laid off 11,000 employees, or 13 per cent of the company's workforce, in November last year.

Inputs from IANS

