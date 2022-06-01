Asus ROG Strix G173RW Review- Gaming Laptop with Herculean strengths

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Asus ROG Strix G173RW

Gaming is an industry which Recently I got my hands on the Asus ROG Strix G173RW laptop which focuses on gaming and I must mention that I was amazed at what I experienced.

First impression (unboxing and Looks):

First thing first, the laptop comes in a sleek black box which was very easy to open. When I opened the box, the computer was pushed outwards- towards me which is another appreciating part of the packaging, I experienced in recent times.

In the box with the laptop, there was a webcam manual and a detailed laptop manual. Along with that, the storage panel in the box contained a charger for the device- the gaming laptop uses a 15 amp plug for the charger and works at 280 watts (20 volts) as output.

The charger's input voltage is 100-240V. The charger cable has a length of 3 meters. The box comes with another storage unit in which there is a small black box, inside the box, there is a webcam for the laptop.

The webcam has an inbuilt microphone. It works with a micro USB cable of 2.0 GHz. I have to mention that when I saw the laptop, I was blown away by the design and looks of it. It has 2 intake vents and 4 exhaust vents to keep the laptop cool while gaming.

The laptop looks very good from the top with the sleek design and the ASUS ROG logo which lights up when the laptop is turned on. I love the matte finish on the laptop which gives it a nice look.

It has 2 USB 2.4 GHz ports on the left side of the laptop that can be used to charge a phone or some other piece of equipment and the right side is vented for blowing out hot air. On the back of the laptop panel, there are 2 USB type-C ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 ethernet port and a charging port.

On the bottom of the laptop, there are some engravements on the rubber stoppers that say "For those who dare", "Back on top" and "republic of gamers (ROG)".

Personally, in my opinion, the charging ports placed on the back edge of the laptop could have been on either the left or right side of the laptop- which makes it easier for the gamer to place. Currently, what I felt was, that the wire of the charging cable might bend and may break the wire or damage it.

The speakers are placed on the bottom of the laptop, which does impact the sound quality during the gameplay.

Also, the exhaust vents are placed in the bottom panel as well, making it a little hotter than what I expected in the gaming laptop. It hinders the process of cooling the machine during the gameplay, hence you might have to place your gaming laptop either on the stand with a cooling fan or on the higher table, but certainly not suggested to place it on your lap for sure, as you will feel the heat level.

Another concern which I faced was the fans of the Xtrix G173 RW, which gets a little louder during gaming or downloading something. But, most gamers prefer to wear headphones while gaming, this suppresses the noise of the fan.

When you turn on the laptop, the keyboard, the ROG logo and the bottom of the laptop light up for good looks and aesthetics.

Performance

The AMD Ryzen 6900HX represents the best of what AMD offers in terms of the performance with the new Ryzen 6000 series chips. This 45W chip managed to deliver reliable performance in both benchmarking as well as real-world tests.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 30709ti laptop graphics card is one of the best graphics cards in the market as of now. And also the laptop supports up to 12 GB of speed with GDDR6, enabling the device to deliver fast performance and play experience on the laptop.

Indeed the graphic card enables you for a smooth and very fast gameplay experience. I faced no lag or hurdle during the gaming session.

The laptop has 16GB RAM, which runs at a frequency of 4800mhz, this makes the downloading and application opening speed super fast.

Specifications:

Processor (CPU): Ryzen 9 6900HX 3.30Ghz (Radeon Graphics included)

Installed Ram(ROM): DDR5 16 GB (15.3 usable) 4800Mhz

Graphics Card/Video Card (GPU): Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070ti Laptop Graphics Card

Screen: 2K, 240Hz, 3ms delay

Battery: 3 hours on Battery

CPU cooling: Liquid Metal

Benchmarks of some common games:-

Valorant: 240+

Fortnite: 240+

CS:GO: 240+

Rocket League: 165+

League of Legends: 360+

I give this laptop an overall 8/10

Gaming: 10/10

Entertainment: 6/10

Functionality : 8/10

Pricing:

Asus ROG Strix G173RW- G713RW-LL111WS gaming laptop is priced at Rs. 2,01,990 and is available through the official site of the company and its channel partners-

About the reviewer:

Hello, my name is Aadit Kumar. I am a gamer and have a keen interest in computer hardware. I have written the review on the Asus ROG Strix G173RW gaming laptop with the best of my experience.