TicWatch Pro 3 Review: Wear OS smartwatch that I can happily recommend

TicWatch 3 comes with Dual Layer display technology that helps extend the battery life of the watch.

Mobvoi since the first TicWatch has been able to amaze me with innovative features like dual displays. Now with its TicWatch Pro 3, the company has made somewhat of the perfect Wear OS smartwatch. Before I get on with the review, know that Wear OS has not been given a lot of attention, with a lot of bugs that are a lot annoying. All of the annoyances have made me steer away from WearOS-powered smartwatches to date, my notion changed a bit with the Oppo Watch, but TicWatch Pro 3 has taken it to a new level.

At Rs 29,999, the watch competes with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the Apple Watch SE, both of which run different operating systems, and cater to different market segments.

The main highlight of the watch is that it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC. The chip is quite fast and makes the user experience feel quite snappy with less battery consumption.

This has been the smoothest WearOS-powered smartwatch experience I have had to date. Animations are smoother, the UI is quite responsive, and the overall UI is better looking. This product feels like a pivot point for Wear OS just like the Asus Zenfone 2 was for Android bringing 4GB of RAM, and making the UI much smoother, compared to other 1GB RAM offerings.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA TicWatch Pro 3 runs on Google's WearOS operating system.

Battery life is also a thing that impressed me on the TicWatch Pro 3. Mobvoi claims that the device can provide users with a battery life of up to five days, with its Smart Mode turned on. I found the claim to be somewhat genuine, with it lasting me around four days on a single charge. The low power display is claimed to last for around 45 days, however, I was not able to put that claim to a test.

The TicWatch Pro 3 uses the company’s own Dual Display 2.0 technology. It is basically a 1.4-inch AMOLED display layered with a low power consuming FSTN LCD display. The AMOLED display is quite vivid, with good brightness. I was easily able to view the display under the sun, whenever I wanted, without having to shield the display. The FSTN display is also quite good, as it makes the watch accessible under all situations, without you having to turn on the high powered AMOLED display that people will be attracted to see.

One great thing about the display is that even if being compiled of two modules, you do not get to notice the layers at all while using either of the displays.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA There are plenty of watch faces to choose from.

Coming to how Mobvoi has improved Wear OS. The company has added an app drawer with big icons that are easily visible. The TicHealth app is much more accurate and has a better overall UI than the Google Fit app. The new watch face additions are also extremely unique and have a cool factor to them.

The watch comes with a heart rate sensor, which is pretty common, a blood oxygen sensor, environmental noise tracking and stress tracking, all of which are a good addition and much needed in the current Covid-19 times.

The TicWatch Pro 3 also comes with GPS tracking, meaning you can leave your phone home, go for a jog and have accurate tracking of your exercise.

TicWatch Pro 3 Review: Verdict

TicWatch Pro 3 has managed to become the best Wear OS watch I have used till date, thanks to all it has to offer. The fast processor, the changes made to Wear OS and more make it the best Wear OS watch available in the market right now. The looks might not be as flashy or flairy as some others or even that different than its predecessor, however, I find that a good thing, considering that if a thing is not broken then why to fix it. Moreover, the battery life is just loveable on this. Overall, this is one of the only Wear OS smartwatches I have found recommending others in recent times.