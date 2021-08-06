Realme Watch 2 Pro review: Budget-friendly smartwatch with a great display

Follow us on Realme Watch 2 Pro offers a great display.

Over the years, Realme has developed into a brand that offers multiple solutions under one roof. While it all started off with a smartphone, the company now also manufactures TVs, audio products, accessories as well as smart wearables. Realme has just added two new smartwatches to this portfolio, the Realme Watch 2 and the Watch 2 Pro.

Realme Watch 2 is just an upgrade to the Realme Watch whereas the Realme Watch 2 Pro is something that brings a lot of fresh features to the table including a built-in GPS. So, if you are looking for a smartwatch in the sub-Rs 5,000 category, should you pick up the Realme Watch 2 Pro? Let’s find out.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Review: Design & Display

Realme Watch 2 Pro features a 1.75-inch LCD display with a resolution of 320x385 pixels. The display is square just like the Apple Watch or the Oppo Watch. The display is big enough to help the users operate all the functions without any issues. It also gets plenty bright and the I was able to see the time and check my notifications even on a bright sunny day.

Image Source : INDIATV The LCD panel gets bright enough.

In terms of the design, Realme has done a great job here. Even though the smartwatch is made out of plastic, it does not look or feel cheap. It is slightly thicker than most smartwatches but the features that come with it make up for the thickness. Due to the plastic construction, the watch also feels quite lightweight.

The backside of the smartwatch features a heart rate sensor and the magnetic contact points of the proprietary charger. The back looks like it is made out of ceramic, however, it is also plastic just like the other areas of the watch, except the front which is made out of glass.

Realme Watch 2 Pro features just a single button on the right side, which can be used as a back button or can be used to power off or restart the device. Also, the straps of the watch are easily replaceable.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Review: Performance & UI

I used the Realme Watch 2 Pro with my iPhone and I had no issues whatsoever. The initial setup and connection process was quite easy. I just had to download the Realme Link app, log in with my Realme ID and just set up the watch using the on-screen instructions.

Image Source : INDIATV The band features the 'Dare to Leap' branding.

The Realme Link app gave me access to all my fitness data that was synced with the watch every time I opened the app. The app also allowed me to choose a watch face from a huge gallery.

As for the watch itself, the UI was smooth and responsive. Coming from a Google WatchOS based smartwatch, it did take some time to get used to but once I got the hang of it, using it was bliss. I received all my notifications and was even able to control music even when it was being played via the YouTube Music app on my iPhone.

In terms of the fitness features, the smartwatch was able to take note of my heart rate every now and then. It was also good at tracking my steps as well as my sleep. While the numbers were not accurate, they were not too off either.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Review: Battery

Image Source : INDIATV Realme Watch 2 Pro is constructed out of plastic.

During my time with the Realme Watch 2 Pro, I was able to stretch the battery life of the smartwatch to almost 10 days. This was with the watch being always connected to my phone over Bluetooth and buzzing with notifications all day. This was quite impressive and it shows that the battery life is something that the buyer will least worry about.

Realme Watch 2 Pro Review: Verdict

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is a good looking timepiece and it offers a good list of smart features. It does cut corners in terms of build quality, calling functionality and a few more areas. But it offers a great smartwatch experience to someone who is not wanting to spend more than Rs. 5,000. So, if you are looking for a new smartwatch, you can definitely keep the Realme Watch 2 Pro on your radar.