Realme Watch S Review: An affordable yet feature-rich smartwatch

Realme Watch S is available at a price of just Rs. 4,999.

Watches used to be a status symbol and a thing that you used to wear to look cool. As they are getting smarter, they have rather become an everyday essential for at least a tech nerd like me. Earlier these watches used to cost a fortune but with more brands trying to conquer the segment, they are now becoming more affordable. In order to compete against the likes of Xiaomi and Honor, Realme has launched its new smartwatch series in India, the Realme Watch S series.

While the Realme Watch S is made for the people looking for just a regular smartwatch with an affordable price tag, the Watch S Pro is made for those looking to do more. In this review, we are looking at the cheaper variant that aims to offer a complete smartwatch experience at the price of a fitness band. At Rs. 4,999, is the Realme Watch S worth buying? Let’s find out.

Realme Watch S Review: Design & Display

Realme Watch S comes with a circular design giving a traditional watch feel to someone who is new to the world of smartwatches. The smartwatch features two buttons, which are quite tactile, and are used to control various functions on the watch. It sports a 1.3-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels. The watch does support auto-brightness as well.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA The smartwatch is not too thick.

In terms of the build quality, the Realme Watch S’s body is made of 6063 aluminium alloy with high strength and low density, making it both sturdy and lightweight. The strap is made out of high-end Liquid silicone which is durable and light. However, I personally feel that the overall build quality and the in-hand feel of the smartwatch could have been better. But considering the watch is priced at Rs. 4,999, one cannot really complain.

Realme Watch S Review: Performance

Realme Watch S comes with a 24/7 heart rate monitor. It is able to keep track of the user’s heart functions without losing much charge. It also comes with a SpO2 monitor that makes sure your Blood Oxygen level is on point. During my usage, all the health features including step tracking worked quite well. The readings were not the most accurate but were close.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It features a heart rate sensor at the back.

The smartwatch also supports features like Smart Notifications where it notifies the user about any incoming call or notifications. This was a feature that did become quite troublesome when I tried using the watch with an iPhone. Upon connecting the watch to an Android handset, the support got much better.

Realme Watch S connects to an Android or iOS smartphone via the Realme Link app. The app not only allows users to change a few settings but also lets them change the watch face.

Realme Watch S Review: Battery

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA It sports an LCD screen.

As a part of the review period, I wore the watch for a little more than a week and I have still not taken the charger out of the box. This shows that the battery life is something that a Realme Watch S buyer will least worry about. It can easily reach the advertised two weeks of usage on a single charge.

Realme Watch S Review: Verdict

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA There are plenty of watch faces to choose from.

Realme’s latest smartwatch is a good looking timepiece that offers a good list of smart features. It does cut corners in terms of build quality, calling functionality and a few more areas. But it offers a great smartwatch experience to someone who is not wanting to spend more than Rs. 5,000. Instead of a smart band, at this price, Realme is offering a full-fledged smartwatch that can do a lot more than just step tracking or delivering notifications.