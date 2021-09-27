Oppo Enco Buds Review: Comfort, rich audio at an affordable price

Follow us on Oppo Enco Buds can quickly pair with Oppo devices.

Truly wireless earphones have been around for quite some time now. Initially, they were expensive and out of reach for many people. However, over the years, the TWS market has seen some really capable options at reasonable price points. Oppo, with its Enco series, has been doing great in the TWS world but with the new Enco Buds, they want to bring both comfort and rich audio at a very affordable price.

Oppo Enco Buds are priced at Rs. 1,999 and at that price the company is competing against the likes of Boat, Noise, Xiaomi and Realme. Has Oppo managed to gain an edge over its competition or the Enco Buds Free are just another mediocre sounding TWS earphones? Let’s find out in this review.

Build and Design

When buying a pair of truly wireless earphones at this price, one does not expect much in terms of build and design. Oppo Enco Buds are simple looking TWS earphones that are actually built well. The charging case itself is made out of plastic and features glossy white paint. While opening and closing the case, one does feel that the case is really well built. It also has a magnetic lid.

Image Source : INDIATV Oppo Enco Buds feature an in-ear design.

As for the buds themselves, they feature a non-stem in-ear design. They also come with touch controls, which is rare to find in the price segment. The earphones are quite small in size and they fit quite comfortably.

In case you have been wondering about the weight, each earpiece weighs in at 4grams and the charging case weighs 37grams.

The earphones automatically connect to the last connected device as soon as the user opens up the lid. Since there is no pairing button on the case, one needs to disconnect them from the first device to bring them into pairing mode. There is also no sensor on the earphones, which means the music will not pause playback when they are removed from the ears.

Audio performance

Image Source : INDIATV The charging case is quite compact.

Oppo Enco Buds offer a great sound experience. I used the earphones with the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro. It worked well with both devices. The advantage that I got with the Reno 6 Pro was the pairing process. As soon as I opened up the lid of the earphones for the first time, the Enco Buds popup up on my Reno 6 Pro. With a simple click, I was connected to the new set of earphones.

With both smartphones, the sound quality was more or less the same. The Enco Buds offered a clean sound. The bass was decent and most of the songs I heard sounded great on these. I would say that the sound on Enco Buds feels much richer than most of the competition.

Also, while the earphones don’t come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the in-ear design does help in blocking some of the outside noise.

Battery Life

Image Source : INDIATV The TWS earbuds feature a gloss white paint.

Oppo Enco Buds come with a 400mAh battery in the charging case, while the earbuds themselves get 40mAh batteries. During my time with the TWS earphones, they were able to last for around 5-6 hours of listening per charge on the earpieces. When this was combined with charging them using the case, they worked for almost 22 hours before the case ran out of charge.

Should you buy it?

Image Source : INDIATV It uses a USB Type-C port for charging.

At the price of Rs. 1,999, the Oppo Enco Buds are a great pair of TWS earphones for first-time buyers. They offer great sound quality, touch controls and good build quality. Yes, they do lack some features, but for the price, you cannot really complain.