1More Stylish Review: Hits higher than expected

1 More Stylish promises 3 hours of use with 15 mins of charge.

1More is not a new name when it comes to the audio industry. It is renowned for providing consumers with premium audio products that have good performance at a value for money price. I am no stranger to their products and have daily driven a lot of their products, including my favourite 1More Piston’s. Today we will be taking a look at their mid-tier Dual Dynamic Driver, truly wireless 1More Stylish earphones, which are priced at Rs 6,999.

On paper, the 1More Stylish is an impressive pair of truly wireless earphones with support for high tech audio features like aptX and AAC. These earphones have a lot more to offer and we take a look below to see how they perform.

1More Stylish Review: Design

1More has named these headphones ‘Stylish’ and that’s what they are. They have an extremely premium looking design with shine all over them. They are extremely compact and list and the LED indicator lights have been seamlessly integrated into the design.

The only factor that bugs me about the design is that the company has gone with single physical buttons on both the earbuds rather than providing consumers with touch controls. Most truly wireless earbuds around this price range come with touch controls. However, I have spoken to many people who prefer having physical buttons, just because they do not get in the way of their music listening experience due to accidental touches.

1More Stylish truly wireless earphones

It sports a minimalist design, which helps them blend in when in use and not stand out asking for everyone’s attention. This is a good feature as it lets you focus on the music instead of the people around you. The fit is quite snug and the do not fall out of a user’s ears even while performing movement heavy exercises. If they do not fit you out of the box, the company provides three different sizes of tips, which you can try out to get the perfect fit.

Coming to the physical buttons, they can control calls and music playback, along with the ability to bring up your device’s respective voice assistant’s. They cannot control the volume, for which you will always have to open up your smartphone.

The earbuds fit quite snug in the ears.

The charging case is quite small and has a quick access button to open up. It uses a microUSB port to charge up, which is another gripe I have about the device, as most of our tech is moving towards a USB Type-C standard and carrying two cables is just jarring.

1More Stylish Review: Performance

1More Stylish earphones are powered by 7mm dynamic drivers and connect via Bluetooth 5.0. They support SBC, AAC, and aptX codecs to provide a good listening experience. They also have the ability to be used one at a time to mimic the older days of Bluetooth earpieces that businessmen used to take calls on.

At first glance, the price tag of Rs 6,999 might look a bit expensive, but considering the competition (Samsung, Apple and Sennheiser) these are quite affordable for the sound quality and experience they provide. To test out the earphones I used them on a MacBook, a Windows PC, an Android smartphone and on an iPhone with different music apps, YouTube and high-resolution files. And honestly, I have to have to say that these punch way above their weight.

While listening to music on these I was able to appreciate the clean sound and the level of detail they had. They have a wide soundstage and due to the various audio codec support provide a distinct directional sound experience. The details of the songs were being extremely elaborated even while shifting genres.

The sound is quite sharp and the device is able to consistently perform well while being used with any device. It does have an advantage when being used on Android rather than on iOS, which I guess is due to better integration of the aptX codec compared to the AAC codec.

The charging case uses a microUSB port

They perform extremely well when listing to songs with a lot of bass. While at the same time the lows do not seem to overpower the mids and the highs. However, I do recommend that you burn the drivers in by listening to different genres of music before you go head in expecting the earphones to perform on all three notes.

Coming to the call quality. I do not have any sorts of complaints with voice quality on the 1More Stylish, as the voice quality was good on both the ends while taking calls. The experience is taken to the next level when the environmental noise cancellation (ENC) kicks in and provides you with great call quality in extremely populated places like a metro.

1More Stylish Review: Battery

The earphones including the case are able to charge itself up within an hour of being plugged in. And is able to provide around six hours of music playback at once, without the buds being placed back inside of the case. Over that, it has a battery life of around 14 hours inside of the charging case.

1More Stylish Review: Verdict

1More has till date failed to disappoint me with any of its products and the ‘Stylish’ isn’t where they are starting. It is an amazing pair of truly wireless earphones, which are able to provide a premium level of sound quality at a comparatively lower price point.

MicroUSB charging is a feature that bugs me the most, however, after looking past it, the 1More Stylish are an extremely good pair of earphones that will not disappoint you in any sort of way. So if you are looking for a good pair of truly wireless earbuds with great sound quality these might be the ones you would want to consider purchasing