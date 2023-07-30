Sunday, July 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. YouTube TV's new multiview feature: Watch four shows together on smart tvs and devices

YouTube TV's new multiview feature: Watch four shows together on smart tvs and devices

The multiview feature was initially in testing and is now available to Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) League Pass subscribers on YouTube TV and YouTube with Primetime Channels.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2023 16:11 IST
youtube news, youtube updates, youtube tv, youtube tv updates
Image Source : FILE Multiview feature now available on YouTube TV

YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform owned by Google, has officially rolled out its "multiview" feature for subscribers of its streaming television service. This new feature allows users to watch up to four different programs simultaneously. Users can enjoy multiview streams while watching WNBA games on their smart TVs and streaming devices.

According to Google's support page, the multiview feature enables viewers to watch up to four streams at the same time on smart TVs or streaming devices like Chromecast or Fire TV Stick. It provides a new way to experience multiple pre-selected live games simultaneously within a Primetime Channel.

ALSO READ: Google Meet update: iOS users can now share audio with screen sharing

To access the multiview feature, users can find it on the YouTube app on their streaming devices or smart TVs. It may appear under "Recommended multi views" on the Home tab and in Watch Next recommendations when watching live games. Users can also find multi views on a Primetime Channel's homepage where they are available, such as on National Football League (NFL) or WNBA channels.

The launch of the multiview feature comes just ahead of this fall's NFL Sunday Ticket streams, offering viewers a more flexible way to enjoy their favourite sports content.

In addition to the multiview feature, YouTube has also announced a change to its ad format on connected TVs (CTVs). The platform will introduce 30-second non-skippable ads on YouTube Select for CTVs, replacing the previous two consecutive 15-second ads.

Related Stories
YouTube brings new Stable Volume feature to enhance user viewing experience

YouTube brings new Stable Volume feature to enhance user viewing experience

YouTube tests easy 2x speed playback for videos: Know more

YouTube tests easy 2x speed playback for videos: Know more

FACT CHECK: Is Modi govt giving money to buy mobiles under 'Free Smartphone Scheme 2023'? Know here

FACT CHECK: Is Modi govt giving money to buy mobiles under 'Free Smartphone Scheme 2023'? Know here

YouTube increases Premium plan cost: All you need to know

YouTube increases Premium plan cost: All you need to know

YouTube testing new feature enabling viewers to create Shorts from video comments

YouTube testing new feature enabling viewers to create Shorts from video comments

ALSO READ: Samsung eyes Indian market for new service rollouts and innovations

The platform mentioned it believes that running longer-form creative on the big screen aligns better with advertisers' objectives and allows for more robust storytelling.

Meanwhile, in April, Apple introduced its 'multiview' feature in beta for sports fans to live stream MLB Friday Night Baseball and MLS Season Pass on its TV platform. Users can participate in the Apple beta software program for tvOS by downloading version 16.5 and opting for beta updates in the Settings app under "System" and "Software Updates."

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News