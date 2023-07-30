YouTube TV's new multiview feature: Watch four shows together on smart tvs and devices

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Multiview feature now available on YouTube TV

YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform owned by Google, has officially rolled out its "multiview" feature for subscribers of its streaming television service. This new feature allows users to watch up to four different programs simultaneously. Users can enjoy multiview streams while watching WNBA games on their smart TVs and streaming devices.

According to Google's support page, the multiview feature enables viewers to watch up to four streams at the same time on smart TVs or streaming devices like Chromecast or Fire TV Stick. It provides a new way to experience multiple pre-selected live games simultaneously within a Primetime Channel.

ALSO READ: Google Meet update: iOS users can now share audio with screen sharing

To access the multiview feature, users can find it on the YouTube app on their streaming devices or smart TVs. It may appear under "Recommended multi views" on the Home tab and in Watch Next recommendations when watching live games. Users can also find multi views on a Primetime Channel's homepage where they are available, such as on National Football League (NFL) or WNBA channels.

The launch of the multiview feature comes just ahead of this fall's NFL Sunday Ticket streams, offering viewers a more flexible way to enjoy their favourite sports content.

In addition to the multiview feature, YouTube has also announced a change to its ad format on connected TVs (CTVs). The platform will introduce 30-second non-skippable ads on YouTube Select for CTVs, replacing the previous two consecutive 15-second ads.

ALSO READ: Samsung eyes Indian market for new service rollouts and innovations

The platform mentioned it believes that running longer-form creative on the big screen aligns better with advertisers' objectives and allows for more robust storytelling.

Meanwhile, in April, Apple introduced its 'multiview' feature in beta for sports fans to live stream MLB Friday Night Baseball and MLS Season Pass on its TV platform. Users can participate in the Apple beta software program for tvOS by downloading version 16.5 and opting for beta updates in the Settings app under "System" and "Software Updates."

Latest Technology News