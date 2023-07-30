Samsung eyes Indian market for new service rollouts and innovations

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung eyes Indian market for new service rollouts

Samsung, a leading tech giant, is doubling down on its services portfolio, with India emerging as a key innovation hub. The company's commitment to tapping into India's vast potential for cutting-edge technological innovations is driving the introduction of top-of-the-line products in global markets. Won-Jin Lee, President and Global Head of the Service Business, Device eXperience Division at Samsung, highlighted India's significance and underscored Samsung's sincere focus on the Indian market.

In an interaction with IANS, Lee expressed great optimism about the ample opportunities in India to roll out new services, pointing out the abundance of technical innovations in the country.

“I see a huge opportunity in India in terms of rolling out new services. There are enough technical innovations in the market. In many cases, we not only bring innovations to the Indian market but also seek innovations out of India,” Lee told IANS.

ALSO READ: Apple's latest iOS 16.6 update boosts iPhone security: Here's how

With a robust research and development center in India, Samsung's global operations are being fortified. Engineers in India play a vital role as the key sources of innovation, catering to the domestic market with valuable inputs and specialised services designed specifically for India. Many of these innovative ideas originate from talented engineers based in the country.

At the forefront of this innovation drive is Samsung's R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), the company's largest software R&D center outside South Korea. Engineers and researchers at SRI-B are actively working on creating multi-device experiences that seamlessly connect personal home devices with the open ecosystem for Indian consumers.

Samsung's product lineup covers a wide range of devices, from smartphones, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Tablets, to smart home appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, family hubs, robot vacuum cleaners, and smart televisions. The company's open ecosystem accommodates various third-party devices, including door sensors, smart plugs, and LED light bulbs, elevating the overall consumer experience.

ALSO READ: Redmi 12 5G launch: Expected prices for 6GB and 8GB RAM models

With the rapid growth of Internet-connected devices in recent years, Samsung recognizes an opportunity to build stronger customer relationships, better understand consumer needs, and enhance product experiences.

“This presents an opportunity for Samsung where we can sort of build a relationship with customers, get to know more about what they want from us and how they use certain products. This provides key inputs to enhance the product experience not only during the lifecycle of the product but for future products as well,” Lee explained.

SRI-Bangalore collaborates with more than 250 startups, offering valuable consumer insights to help them modify their products, services, and experiences to match Samsung's understanding of consumer needs.

Notably, Samsung's engineers in India have made significant contributions to the development of "Calm Technology," a seamless IoT (Internet of Things) device registration service. Additionally, they were instrumental in achieving a remarkable milestone - the world's first matter-certified IoT ecosystem device.

(IANS Interview)

Latest Technology News