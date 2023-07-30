Redmi 12 5G launch: Expected prices for 6GB and 8GB RAM models

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Redmi 12 5G Price in India leaked ahead of August 1 launch

Xiaomi's popular sub-brand, Redmi, is gearing up for an exciting global launch event on August 1, where it will unveil its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 12 5G, along with several other ecosystem products, including the Redmi Watch 3 Active and the Xiaomi TV X series.

Leaked information about the Redmi 12 5G's pricing and storage options has surfaced ahead of the event. The smartphone is expected to come in two variants: one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and another with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The tipster, Abishek Yadav, suggests that the 6GB RAM model may be priced at Rs 9,999, while the 8GB RAM variant could cost Rs 13,999.

The Redmi 12 5G will boast a Snapdragon chipset, delivering excellent performance for its price segment. On the rear, users can expect a triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera with film filters and an LED sensor. The phone will showcase a crystal glass design with rainbow hues. The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi 12 5G features a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will also come with a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the front-facing camera. The device will run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin out of the box.

In addition to the smartphone, the company will also introduce the Redmi Watch 3 Active during the event. This smartwatch is anticipated to have the same specifications as its global model and will be available in two vibrant colors. With an expected price of under Rs 5,000 in India, the company claims that the Redmi Watch 3 Active promises to be an affordable and feature-rich offering.

Moreover, the company will also bring updates to its Xiaomi TV series in India, enhancing the viewing experience for entertainment enthusiasts.

