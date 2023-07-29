Saturday, July 29, 2023
     
Google Meet update: iOS users can now share audio with screen sharing

Google Meet has recently also added the companion mode check-in feature that ensures that all meeting participants are visible to others. Instead of simply representing attendees by the conference room they are in, the room check-in feature displays their names.

Google has introduced a new feature on its video conferencing platform, Google Meet which allows iOS users to include audio while sharing their screen. The tech giant announced this update in a recent Workspace Updates blog post, stating that mobile users can now share audio alongside their screen-share during presentations or while sharing videos with sound or music.

"Share a video with sound, or share music along with your presentation," the company mentioned in a blog post.  

This new feature is currently available for iOS users and is expected to roll out for Android devices in mid-August. In addition to the audio-sharing feature, Google also made changes to the limitations of shared drives. Now, a single Google group can only be added to a maximum of 30,000 shared drives, whereas previously there was no limit to the number of shared drives a group could be added to.

Earlier this month, Google tested a new feature under Workspace Labs, where users could create background images using artificial intelligence (AI) during Meet sessions. While this feature is designed to enhance user experience, Google advised users not to share any personal or sensitive information while using it.

Another recent update was the introduction of the companion mode check-in feature that ensures that all meeting participants are visible to others. Instead of simply representing attendees by the conference room they are in, the room check-in feature displays their names, making their presence known to all participants.

Furthermore, Google introduced a viewer mode in Google Meet to create a more focused environment during large meetings. By designating certain participants as "viewers," potential audio disruptions and distractions are minimised, resulting in a smoother and more streamlined meeting experience.

