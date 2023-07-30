Apple's latest iOS 16.6 update boosts iPhone security: Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image (iOS 16)

Apple has recently released the iOS 16.6 update which offers users more than a dozen significant security enhancements. This latest update comes with a range of fixes in categories such as kernel, Find My, WebKit, and Apple Neural Engine. Notably, two of the identified security flaws were being actively exploited by hackers.

According to Apple, the exploited WebKit issue was initially addressed with the Rapid Security Response iOS 16.5.1 (c) update. Additionally, the kernel flaw, which was aggressively targeted by hackers, had already received a fix with iOS 15.7.1. However, the iOS 16.6 update takes security measures further, ensuring protection against these vulnerabilities.

To install the iOS 16.6 update manually, users can follow these steps: Go to Settings, then tap on General, followed by Software Update. Finally, select Download and Install to initiate the update process and safeguard your iPhone.

In parallel, Apple has introduced the iOS 17 public beta, which showcases a host of exciting new features. One of the standout additions is the StandBy mode, designed to enhance user experience and device performance. Additionally, Apple's influencer, Marques Brownlee, revealed an intriguing new feature called Personal Voice on Twitter.

The Personal Voice feature, accessible under Accessibility > Speech > Personal Voice, allows iPhone users to create a voice that mimics their own in just 15 minutes. This innovation adds a personal touch to voice interactions.

The iOS 17 public beta also brings several other improvements, including enhancements to Messages, Maps, widgets, and dictation. Similar to the Mail app, users can now apply filters when searching through their Messages.

For those eager to try out these new features and stay ahead with enhanced security, exploring the iOS 17 public beta is a good option. However, it's essential to keep in mind that beta versions might have some bugs, so using it on a secondary device is recommended.

