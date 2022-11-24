Thursday, November 24, 2022
     
YouTube starts beta testing quiz feature for community posts

YouTube started testing a new feature for the content creators for the platform, which will enable the creators to add quizzes to the community posts. The new feature is under beta testing, but will soon be available to a small number of creators.

Saumya Nigam
YouTube has reportedly started testing a new feature for the platform which will enable the creators to add quizzes to their community posts.

The new feature is under beta testing mode and will only be available to a small number of creators at the time of writing.

According to a TechCrunch report, the streaming platform has shared the details in a new video on its Creator Insider channel, where the platform regularly shares updates with creators, answers questions, and shares its upcoming experiments and tests.

In the recent video, the company explained how creators will be able to use the quiz feature for helping their followers learn, especially on educational channels.

YouTube's quiz feature is expected to be a great tool for creators who like to capture their followers' attention and prompt them to engage in deeper discussions with the help of different posts, according to the report.

The video streaming platform has also stated that it has been testing a photo editing tool, which will now be available in the YouTube app on iOS devices following earlier tests on Android.

The tool will enable the creators to add filters, stickers and text to the images they share on community posts, the report further added.

YouTube said that a small group of randomly selected creators will have access to the photo editing feature.

Recently, the company has announced more new features for the creators' community.

Last week, YouTube has started testing new shopping features on its short-video platform Shorts, along with affiliate marketing.

Moreover, the streaming platform also announced that short-term video creators will soon be allowed to feature up to one minute of copyrighted music in their Shorts.

Inputs from IANS

