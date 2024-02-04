Sunday, February 04, 2024
     
  WhatsApp update: This new feature will automatically create account reports

Users won't have to remember or manually initiate the process each time they want an update on their account and channel activities. This automated feature ensures timely delivery of relevant information without any user intervention, saving time and effort.

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly working on a new feature which has been designed to automatically create reports for both-  accounts and channels for Android users. The new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, which will automatically generate a monthly report once enabled, providing information about account and channel activity.

According to the report, allowing users to automatically generate account and Channels reports every month adds a layer of convenience to this feature.

The report said, "Users won't have to remember or manually initiate the process each time they want an update on their account and channel activities. This automated feature ensures timely delivery of relevant information without any user intervention, saving time and effort."

Enable users to easily track changes

Furthermore, this feature will also allow users to easily track changes in their account information by comparing the monthly reports generated for their account, the report added. The feature to automatically create account reports is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app.

ALSO READ: Shopify unveils Magic Media Editor with GenAI in winter edition rollout: All you need to know

WhatsApp has further reported working on a new file-sharing feature which will enable the users to easily share files with people nearby. Both users will need to open the 'people nearby' section to send and receive files, ensuring secure sharing within proximity.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Edge for Android quietly integrates extension support: Details

Inputs from IANS

