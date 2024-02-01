Shopify unveils Magic Media Editor with GenAI in winter edition rollout: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Shopify

Shopify has reportedly introduced a new feature, including an AI-powered media editor, as a part of its Winter Edition rollout. The tool has been introduced to elevate the product images on the website. The Magic Media Editor leverages generative AI to empower the merchants for product image editing, by opting for seven styles or generating new backgrounds through prompts. Merchants can further maintain brand consistency by matching the background styles with the existing images and the tool could also be used to remove the unwanted backgrounds.

Shopify has been reportedly enhancing the search experience with a semantic search feature which transcends traditional keyword matching. The customers will be able to make queries like "warm clothes for winter" to receive the desired results, providing a more innate search experience.

The company is rolling out tools for improved merchandising, that enable the merchants to showcase different variants of a product effectively. The product creation and classification tool supports up to 2,000 variants, enabling a comprehensive representation of products based on variable changes.

Furthermore, Shopify has also introduced a new app for combined listings, which is available for Shopify Plus customers. This app will enable the sellers to maintain unique descriptions, galleries, and URLs for different product variants. As the e-commerce platform continues to evolve, Shopify aims to provide an innovative experience for both merchants and customers.

Shopify's Winter Edition rollout showcases the commitment of the company, which is towards merchant empowerment. The platform has been providing cutting-edge tools, leveraging generative AI, semantic search and enhanced merchandising capabilities.

