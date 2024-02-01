Hacker alert! CERT-In issues critical warning for Apple iPhone and MacBook users

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Hacker alert

CERT-In, India's cybersecurity agency has reportedly issued a crucial alert regarding the potential vulnerabilities for Apple products, majorly for iPhones and MacBooks, which are widely used across the country. The agency's advisory, Vulnerability Note CIAD-2024-0007, highlighted multiple security flaws which if exploited might lead to unauthorized access to the device and data theft.

Vulnerabilities

The advisory highlights the concerning issue of identified vulnerabilities, which further emphasizes the risk to Apple users- majorly iPhones and MacBooks. Possible hackers might exploit users by granting access to sensitive information to hackers, bypassing security measures, enabling arbitrary code execution and attaining elevated privileges on the compromised device.

Urgent action recommended to Apple

CERT-In expects Apple users to take immediate action to secure their devices and further safeguard their data on their devices. The agency has further recommended implementing security measures to bring down the potential risks.

List of potentially affected devices

The advisory further outlines a comprehensive list of Apple devices which are susceptible to the identified exposure. This includes various products running on different operating systems from Apple like:

Apple TV

Apple Watch

macOS

iOS

iPadOS

Apple security updates

To counter the potential risk on Apple iPhone and MacBook, CERT-In has recommended that users promptly apply the security updates which was provided by Apple. These updates are designed to address the identified risks and further enhance the overall device security.

Safety measures for Apple users

The advisory further provides additional security measures to the users to fortify their Apple devices against potential threats. These measures include:

Implementing strong passwords

Keeping software up-to-date

Exercising caution with emails and links

Maintaining regular backups

Keep software updated

iPhone and MacBook users must regularly keep a check and install software updates regularly to have the latest security patches and bug fixes on their devices. They could further enable automatic updates which can add an extra layer of convenience.

Securing with strong passwords

Create strong, unique passwords with special characters along with two-factor authentication for all the accounts.

Beware of the emails and links

Do not click on any unknown links or emails, majorly from unfamiliar sources, to escape from falling into the hacker’s trap.

Backup regularly

Create regular backups of important data for external storage or iCloud storage. This measure will help you safeguard your data from any accidental loss, security breaches or device failure. Regular backups facilitate easy data restoration, which will minimize the potential loss.

