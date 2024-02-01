Vodafone Idea (Vi) set to launch 5G in India within 6-7 months| All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : VI Vodafone Idea (Vi) set to launch 5G in India

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced its plans to roll out 5G services in the country in a significant move within the Indian telecom sector. The services are said to be rolled out within the next 6-7 months in the country. The revelation comes during the company's third-quarter earnings call, which will set the stage for intensified competition in the evolving telecom landscape.

Why did Vi delay its entry into the 5G?

Vi's entry into the 5G era is quite delayed when we look at the other leading players like Airtel and Jio who are already dominating the Indian geography. Despite the delay, Akshaya Moondra- Vi's Chief Executive has expressed the commitment of the company for the imminent launch of 5G services.

Rollout plans and fundraising initiatives

The specific details regarding Vi's 5G rollout remain hidden, Moondra mentioned that the ongoing discussions with technology partners will finalize the strategy. The successful completion of the fundraising initiatives of the company is crucial for executing its 5G plans.

Strategic measures: Shutdown of 3G services

Vi has taken a strategic measure for shutting down the 3G services in key regions like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kolkata and Mumbai in Q3 2023. The company plans to phase out 3G services in other circles of the country, with a complete switch-off expected by the fiscal year 2025.

5G Monetization and rivals' pricing: Details

Moondra further hinted at imminent revelations about the pricing of 5G plans when compared to competitors like Airtel and Reliance Jio, who are already dominating the market.

He further emphasized the significant investments which were made by these rivals in 5G infrastructure, suggesting that the monetization phase is approaching. This raises expectations for the announcement of 5G plan prices, indicating that 5G services may no longer be offered for free.

The official price tag will be unleashed by the executive of Vi during the official launch.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes revealed for February 1, 2024