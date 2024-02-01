Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT EDGE Microsoft Edge for Android quietly integrates extension support: Details

While Chrome dominates the Android browser landscape, Microsoft Edge is quietly introducing a potential game-changer for users. The Android version of Microsoft Edge seems to be adding support for extensions, a feature that could attract users seeking additional functionality and customization.

User discovery on X (formerly Twitter)

User Leopeva64 shared images on X, revealing extension support in the pre-release build of Edge version 123. This feature, currently hidden behind a flag, requires manual activation to become accessible.

Enabling Extensions: Similar to Firefox for Android

Once activated, users will be able to install add-ons, which are similar to the process in Firefox for Android. Microsoft Edge, if successful, will join a select group of mobile browsers supporting extensions. Access to this feature is expected to be available in Microsoft Edge's overflow menu.

Extensions Page in Beta: Limited Availability

The early version of Edge also includes a beta Extensions page. At present, the available extensions are limited, featuring three add-ons:

Dark Reader

uBlock Origin

Global Speed

Timeline for Stable Version: Uncertain but Anticipated

The exact timeline for the extension support in the stable version remains unknown. However, as per the Android Authority report the build is set to reach the beta stage by February 2024 and stable by March 2024. The integration of extension support may follow these milestones.

This development underscores Microsoft Edge's commitment to enhancing user experience and customization, potentially offering a unique edge in the competitive mobile browser landscape.

