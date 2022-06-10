WhatsApp update group by up to 512 participants: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK WhatsApp

WhatsApp has finally updated the group size by up to 512 participants. The updated group size was long due, and earlier when it was announced, it was only available for beta users for Android and iOS platforms.

To recap, the newly updated group size will help to create larger groups. The update was announced earlier this year by WhatsApp, along with a number of other features like message reactions feature over text, a new UI for voice calling, voice note player update and more.

The updated group size has been rolled out to many parts of the world, where they can now handle the group chat with more people. Those who have not yet received the feature will certainly get the update within the next 24 hours.

How to check if you have received the feature or not?

To verify if you have got the update for the upgraded group size, you may create a group and check the number of participants, by checking at the top of the screen.

This was indeed required by many people, and after post-listening to the messages, requests and suggestions, WhatsApp has finally upgraded the size for better management of larger communications.

The company is said to be further working on rolling out the Communities feature, which is still under development, said the sources.

As revealed by WhatsApp, the upcoming Communities feature will enable the users to bring together different groups together, under one umbrella. It will be capable to enable the group admins to efficiently control the multiple groups and will further let the participants to receive updates which will be sent to the entire community.