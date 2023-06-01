Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp introduces a global security centre to safeguard users

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned social media platform launched a new global security centre for users to learn more about how to protect themselves against spammers and unwanted contact, as it faces scrutiny over the menace of international spam calls and messages.

The company has developed an online resource to raise awareness about safety measures and product features that empower users to take control of their safety. The security centre will be accessible in English as well as 10 other languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu.

About international spam calls

Last month, the instant messaging platform responded to the problem of international scam calls in India after the government acknowledged the issue that was impacting numerous WhatsApp users. These scam calls, originating from international numbers, particularly from African and Southeast Asian countries, along with fake messages from unknown users, inundated WhatsApp users across the country. To address this issue, the platform has strengthened its machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) systems, resulting in a significant reduction in such incidents.

The instant messaging platform has more than 500 million users in India, also launched a safety campaign Stay Safe with WhatsApp,' highlighting product features that empower users to take control of their online safety.

The company further said, "Protecting personal messages with end-to-end encryption is one of the best lines of defence against scammers and fraudsters and in addition to that WhatsApp is consistently working on new and innovative ways to enhance people's safety and privacy.”

