Acer launches affordable QLEDs and OLEDs Google TVs in India: Details

Indkal Technologies unveiled Acer's new Google TV™ lineup in India at a grand event in New Delhi. The product range includes various screen sizes, display technologies, and price segments. Notably, the flagship O series stood out with its OLED display and impressive 60-watt speaker system featuring large woofers. The OLED models will be available in two sizes: 55-inch and 65-inch variants.

The launch event also introduced an affordable QLED range called the V series, offering customers the opportunity to experience advanced QLED displays at accessible price points in India. The lineup included a 32-inch entry QLED variant alongside the regular options of 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants, bringing a pleasant surprise to consumers.

Additionally, the launch included the I and G series products targeting the value segment. These models incorporate premium features like MEMC, Dolby Atmos and Vision, UHD Upscaling, as well as impressive brightness and contrast, making them competitive with premium offerings from other brands. Notably, the standout feature was the industry-leading 16 GB internal memory available in the 32-inch and 40-inch variants of the I series, setting a new standard for these sizes unmatched by any other brand.

The launch also brought forth a notable enhancement in sound quality across all product ranges. The I series, in particular, showcased an upgraded audio system with 30-watt speakers in the 32-inch and 40-inch models. Additionally, the UHD models in sizes ranging from 43-inch to 75-inch featured even more powerful speakers, with options ranging from 36-watt to 40-watt, providing an immersive sound experience.

Notably, the flagship sound series, Acer's popular H series range, received the most significant sound improvement. It now boasts a powerful 76-watt speaker system with enhanced bass and treble, delivering a more immersive and captivating audio setup.

The existing premium QLED range, the W series, now offers Google TV integration, providing users with the benefits of this platform. These QLED models come with distinctive features such as an Anti-Glare Display, Wallpaper Design, Aural Sound, and Motion Sensors, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

The complete Acer Google TV lineup offers dual-band WiFi, 2-way Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI 2.1 ports, USB 3.0, and the notable inclusion of Dolby Atmos across all UHD models in all six series. Indkal revealed varying timelines for the availability of the products at retail, with the I series scheduled to be available for sale across channels starting from 6th June.

