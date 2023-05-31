Now Android users can enjoy the Apple Classical Music app: Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Apple Music and Apple Music Classical for Android are now on Google Play Store

Great news for Android users who love music as Apple Music Classical app is now available for download from the Google Play Store. This is a must to mention that Apple Music and Apple Music Classical are two different applications from the tech giant. The primary distinction between the two applications lies in the approach towards managing metadata within Apple Music Classical.

According to 9to5Mac, both Apple Music and Apple Music Classical for Android now share identical differentiations. To access Apple Music Classical, users can subscribe either to Apple Music or Apple One. The application offers ad-free classical music recordings with support for up to 192 kHz / 24-bit lossless audio, along with a vast collection of recordings that are compatible with spatial audio technology.

The app currently boasts a library of more than 5 million tracks and encompasses over 50 million data points, including data attributes of 20,000+ composers, 115,000+ unique works, and 350,000+ movements. In 2021, Apple acquired Primephonic, a classical music streaming service, with the intention to introduce a dedicated classical music app in the near future.

The debut of Apple Music Classical took place on the iPhone in March of this year. Interestingly, the app's Android version was released prior to the launch of an optimized version for iPad and Mac. Apple has recently announced the discontinuation of the 'My Photo Stream' service on July 26. This implies that users who are currently utilizing this feature will be required to transition to iCloud Photos before the specified date.

My Photo Stream is a complimentary service that automatically uploads the most recent 30 days of images (up to 1,000) to iCloud, granting convenient access to them across various devices such as iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and PC.

