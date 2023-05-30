Follow us on Image Source : BGMI BGMI mobile game is now available in India for Android and iOS users

Krafton, a South Korean video game developer has said that the video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is now available for play for all users in India as it is available for download for both Android and iOS users. Initially, the Indian government banned Krafton's flagship game, PUBG, in the country. However, Krafton subsequently announced the release of the BGMI game in May 2021 as an alternative offering.

The company said, "After a staggered rollout that began on May 29, the game is now playable for all users.”

Furthermore, with the 2.5 updates, the company has introduced the BGMI game, offering a range of exciting features such as a new map called Nusa, in-game events, weapon upgrades, and fresh skins for players to enjoy.

As part of its commitment to promoting responsible gaming practices, Krafton has announced that users under 18 years old will have a daily playtime limit of three hours, while other players will have a limit of six hours per day. Additionally, parental verification and daily spending limits for minors will remain integral features of the game.

Subsequently, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, of 2000, the Indian government directed both Google and Apple to block the BGMI gaming app from their respective online stores.

In the meantime, Krafton has made an announcement regarding the launch of its esports YouTube channel and Instagram page specifically catering to the Indian audience.

According to a statement by the company, the newly established Krafton India Esports channel is intended to nurture the development of the esports ecosystem in the country.

