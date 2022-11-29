Tuesday, November 29, 2022
     
ViewSonic launches new Smart LED home projectors: Price, features and more

ViewSonic has recently launched 2 new projectors that feature a built-in Harman Kardon speaker for an enhanced audio experience, making it ideal for any home screenings of movies, live sports, and video games. These projectors come with third-generation LED technology and provide brighter visuals.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: November 29, 2022 17:27 IST
ViewSonic
Image Source : INDIA TV ViewSonic

ViewSonic, a global provider of visual solutions has recently launched two new Smart LED home projectors dubbed X1 and X2 in the Indian market. The ViewSonic X1 and X2 projectors are priced at Rs 1,99,000 and Rs 2,25,000 respectively.

In an official statement, Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing ViewSonic India, said, "The projectors aim at delivering the best home entertainment experience in the Indian projector market. We are striving to improve the home entertainment segment with our new LED projector solutions."

He further added, "We also aim to further develop and empower the sector with our 3rd generation of LED projectors. One of the core USPs of these projectors is that they provide immersive audio-visuals on a big screen anytime without significant installation and setup necessary."

The projectors feature a built-in Harman Kardon speaker for an enhanced audio experience, making them ideal for home screenings of movies, live sports, and video games.

With third-generation LED technology, these projectors provide brighter visuals and vibrant colours with a lifespan of 30,000 hours.

Moreover, both projectors deliver bright and true-to-life visuals in Full HD resolution unaffected by ambient light.

The screen mirroring features allow easy streaming from smart devices to the big screen, also the projectors allow connecting a gaming console via a USB-C port.

Additionally, the projectors come loaded with features like easy Bluetooth connectivity and Wi-Fi connection to attach Bluetooth headphones for personal enjoyment from your smartphone.

Inputs from IANS

