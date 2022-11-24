Twitter Update: 1200 software engineers leave micro-blogging platform, Musk needs help for coding- Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

A lot has taken place since Elon Musk entered the office of Twitter as the new owner and boss of the micro-blogging platform. He mass-fired Twitter employees, and it was reported recently that around 1200 software engineers decided to leave the firm after Musk sent an “ultimatum” email to the staff, asking them to go through and be ready for a “hardcore” work culture, and asked the existing employees to click on “yes” if they are ready for a hardcore work culture under his rule. He stretched the work culture to 80 hours a week for all the employees working in the organisation. Many engineers did not agree to the new boss’s demand and took a decision to leave the organisation with their choice with three months' pay. The reports have further stated that Musk is searching for someone within the organisation who could code for the micro-blogging platform.

What was the mail all about?

Musk has sent an email to the existing employees of Twitter in regard to the new rules and work culture of Twitter. Musk’s mail was an “ultimatum” email to the remaining staff, which he asked them to go through and be ready for a “hardcore” work culture in the organisation. He mentioned in the mail that the employees must buckle up to work for 80 hours a week and must acknowledge the mail by clicking on ‘yes’- if they agree to a hardcore work culture under his rule.

What actually happened after the mail?

Well, all that we expect, there were a few of the engineers who decided to set themselves free from the new rule and policy by resigning from the organisation. Around 1200 software engineers from Twitter left the company- which is expected to be something unexpected for the new boss of the micro-blogging platform.

Elon has reportedly asked the existing employees if there has been “anyone who actually writes software" and if they should meet him directly. He writes to the employees, “Anyone who actually writes software, please report to the 10th floor at 2 pm today.”- he emailed this to his employees on Friday (18 November 2022).

Musk further asked the coders to “email a bullet point summary of what your code commands have achieved in the past ~6 months, along with up to 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code.”

What about the second email from Musk- what does it state?

In the second email, Musk states: “If you're working remotely, please email the request below nonetheless and I will try to speak to you via video. Only those who cannot physically get to Twitter HQ or have a family emergency are excused. These will be short, technical interviews that allow me to better understand the Twitter tech stack.”

In the second mail, he further added, “If possible, I would appreciate it if you could fly to SF to be present in person. I will be at Twitter HQ until midnight and then back again tomorrow morning.”

What's new on Twitter now?

The new report, states that Musk is planning to fire more employees in the coming time and it is believed that this time, employees working in the sales and partnership side of the business might get targeted. Keeping speculations aside, Twitter has made no such confirmed statement for laying off more employees yet (at the time of writing).

How many employees have been fired so far from Twitter?

To date, as per the reports, around 50 per cent workforce worldwide has been fired by Musk. It also includes around 4000 contract workers and the new owner has also asked the employees to raise their voices against him for leaving the company.

For instance, Tesla and SpaceX owners fired a Twitter engineer publicly for presenting him the facts on various aspects of the organisation. An engineer named Eric Frohnhoefer, has reportedly argued with Elon Musk after the billionaire said "Twitter is slow in many countries".

The engineer reverted to his statement and said, “I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong.”

After a couple of minutes, eric Frohnhoefer was fired from his position, post serving the firm for around 6 years.

Latest Technology News