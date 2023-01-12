Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Twitter Denies Hacking and Data Theft of 200 Million Email IDs

Twitter has denied reports that it has been hacked and that 200 million email IDs have been stolen from its servers. The social media giant stated that there is no evidence of a data breach and that the reported issues are likely the result of phishing attempts or the reuse of passwords from other sites.

The reports of possible hacking and data theft came to light after an anonymous source claimed to have obtained a large number of email IDs from Twitter's servers. The source alleged that the email IDs were obtained through a hacking incident and were being sold on the dark web.

Twitter, however, has denied these claims and stated in a tweet, "We are aware of the reports and are actively investigating. At this time, we have no evidence of a security breach or hacking incident. We have found no indication that any email IDs have been stolen from our servers."

The company also emphasized that it takes the security of its users' personal information very seriously and has implemented strict security measures to protect their data.

Phishing is a type of cyber attack that involves the use of fraudulent emails or websites to trick users into giving away their personal information, such as login credentials or financial information. Users are advised to be cautious when opening emails or clicking on links from unknown sources and to use strong, unique passwords for their accounts.

Twitter also encourages its users to enable two-factor authentication for an added layer of security. This feature sends a verification code to a user's phone or email address when they try to log into their account from a new device or location.

FAQs:

Q1: Is it true that Twitter has been hacked and 200 million email IDs were stolen?

No, Twitter has denied reports of a hack and data theft. They stated that there is no evidence of a data breach and that the reported issues are likely the result of phishing attempts or the reuse of passwords from other sites.

Q2: What should I do to protect my personal information on Twitter?

Twitter encourages its users to be vigilant and take steps to protect their personal information online. It is recommended to use strong and unique passwords, be cautious when opening emails or clicking on links from unknown sources and enable two-factor authentication for an added layer of security.

