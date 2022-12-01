Twitter bans more than 44K accounts for policy violations in India: Know more

Thursday, December 01, 2022
     
Twitter, in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021 has said that it has received 582 complaints from Indian users through its grievance redressal mechanisms, and reportedly banned 44,611 accounts which were promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity in the market.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: December 01, 2022 13:35 IST
Twitter
Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

Twitter has reportedly banned 44,611 accounts which were promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity in the Indian market, between September 26 and October 25, when Elon Musk took over.

Earlier this year, between August 26 and September 25, the micro-blogging platform banned 52,141 such bad accounts in the country. Twitter is going through a churning under Musk, which also took down 4,014 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in India.

Twitter, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 582 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms, and took action on just 20 of those URLs.

It is in stark difference from the earlier period (August 26 and September 25) when Twitter received 157 complaints from users in India and took action on 129 of those URLS.

In its new report, Twitter stated that it processed 61 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. "These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent," said Twitter.

"We overturned none of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. All accounts remain suspended. We also received 12 requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period," said Twitter.

In October, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said the replies received from Twitter in the child pornography complaints were incomplete and the Commission was not satisfied with them.

The new boss, Elon Musk has already expressed his grave concerns over reports related to the presence of tweets soliciting child pornography on Twitter.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Inputs from IANS

