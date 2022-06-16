Follow us on Image Source : THOMSON Thomson brings a range of fully automatic washing machines with an inbuilt heater: Know more

Thomson has announced the launch of its all-new range of washing machines with an inbuilt heater. The washing machines have been designed with the latest technology and are packed with features like one-touch function, low water pressure, wrinkle-free wash etc these machines come with high-quality durable material.



The new range of washing machines offers two models- 8kg and 9kg which are priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. The machines are available on Flipkart for purchases starting from 18th June onwards.

Image Source : THOMSONThomson brings a range of fully automatic washing machines with an inbuilt heater: Know more

The new washing machines are said to be a saver for laundry cleaning and will enable the user to have an easier and less stressful experience. The technology where the inbuilt heater has been added to the machine improves the wash quality and removes even the hardest stains. This feature will be intended to withstand scale and rust to ensure that the garments are allergen-free by 99.9% of the time.

How this machine benefits the wash with its new technology?

It removes 99.9% of germs and bacteria from a wide range of fabrics without destroying them

The water temperature could be boiling at three different temperatures depending on the requirement

Scrubbing, steeping, rolling, and swinging are all possible with the machine's built-in heater and pulsator,

One-touch function, soak, wash, rinse & spin

Works at low water pressure making it energy efficient

Child lock and memory function for the family's safety

Wrinkle free with special feature to minimise the wrinkles

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson in India said, “Our constant aim is to deliver products which reflect the daily needs of the ever-evolving Indian consumer. India is a huge land mass with an extremely diverse socio-economic group of consumers and we as domestic manufacturers understand their demands. Over the years with their love and support we have been able to become the top-selling online brand in the country and wish to continue the pace. Thomson will continue to delight online shoppers with more such product launches and offers in the year 2022”