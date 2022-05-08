Thomson CPMI1505S 4 in 1 Convertible AC- Hands-on experience- performance analysis for April

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FLIPKART Thomson CPMI1505S 4 in 1 Convertible AC

Air conditioners are the need of an hour when we speak of peak summers this year. We at India TV have been scrutinizing some of the air conditioners this season to let you know which brand deserves investment and which one should not be considered.

Recently we got a chance to review one of the new addition in the Thomson’s air conditioner portfolio dubbed as Thomson 4 in 1 Convertible Cooling 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter With iBreeze Technology AC - White (CPMI1505S, Copper Condenser) which is available on Flipkart at a discounted price tag of Rs. 33,499 (originally priced at Rs 48,998).

Thomson 4 in 1 Convertible AC’s specifications:

1.5 Ton air conditioner comes with 5 Star BEE Rating 2022. The rating is for energy savings up to 25% if we compare it to Non-Inverter 1 Star ACs which are there in the market

The AC has been designed to fit the requirement of a living room, bedroom, guest room

Equipped with iBreeze technology which enables the user to detect the ambient temperature by using an inbuilt sensor in the remote

technology which enables the user to detect the ambient temperature by using an inbuilt sensor in the remote The convertible air conditioner comes with an adaptable cooling capacity, enabling the user to keep the electricity bills low, as per the company’s claim

Anti-dust Filter : It eliminates minute dust particles and paralyses bacteria caught in the filter, resulting in high energy efficiency and low power consumption.

: It eliminates minute dust particles and paralyses bacteria caught in the filter, resulting in high energy efficiency and low power consumption. Corrosion-resistant Blue Fins : It helps optimize the heat transfer capacity of the unit, improving cooling efficiency.

: It helps optimize the heat transfer capacity of the unit, improving cooling efficiency. R32 Refrigerant : The air conditioner provides adequate cooling without harming the environment.

: The air conditioner provides adequate cooling without harming the environment. Sophisticated Sensors : The remote control of this AC has been designed with smart inbuilt sensors to ensure that the air conditioner identifies and monitors the temperature in its surroundings

: The remote control of this AC has been designed with smart inbuilt sensors to ensure that the air conditioner identifies and monitors the temperature in its surroundings Pure Copper Coil: Sporting an anti-corrosive pure copper coil to ensure rapid heat exchange

Performance

Discovering this air conditioner was one of the great things in many ways, majorly when we speak of cooling when we compare with other 5-star ACs which are available in the market.

The ACS installation was smooth when we got it delivered, and the cooling was up to the mark for a master a bedroom, where I have installed it but do

keep yourself up if you plan to get this split AC from Thomson as it will need little adjustments when installed (like breaking of the wall to install the AC.

Talking about the cooling, as experienced, the AC was capable to cool the room within 10 minutes, even in the scorching heat of April in north India. Certainly, a good bud under 35K budget and is smooth when we speak of installation and performance.

The AC pulled the least power consumption and just in a month, the AC bill was around Rs. 2,000, while used regularly. Also, the AC remote had a perfect setting as per the requirement and responds well. Indeed a cost-efficient AC with the least sound and compressors were silent too.

We look forward to witnessing how it performs the most when it's sweaty and humid in the coming months, so stay tuned to experience our next review on the Thomson CPMI1505S 4 in 1 Convertible air conditioner.