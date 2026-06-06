That newspaper wrapper has to go: FSSAI issues fresh warning to vendors after Mumbai vada pav case

New Delhi:

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has once again reminded food businesses and street vendors not to use newspapers for packing, wrapping or serving food. The regulator said the practice poses health risks due to the chemicals present in printing ink and the unhygienic conditions newspapers are often exposed to before reaching consumers.

The renewed warning comes after a recent case in Mumbai where a well-known vada pav vendor was allegedly found using newspapers to wrap and serve food. The incident drew the attention of authorities and prompted action by food safety officials.

Mumbai vada pav inspection prompts action

Following the discovery, officials from FSSAI's Western Region and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out a joint inspection and initiated action.

In the wake of the incident, FSSAI issued a fresh notice directing all food business operators to immediately stop using newspapers and similar printed materials for any food-related purpose.

The directive applies to a wide range of businesses, including street food vendors, restaurants, cloud kitchens, caterers, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), food stalls, mobile food vendors and small retailers.

Why FSSAI warns against using newspapers

FSSAI said it has previously highlighted the health risks associated with newspaper ink, which contains chemicals, pigments, binders and colourants.

According to the regulator, printing inks may also contain lead and other heavy metals that can transfer to food and potentially lead to long-term health issues.

The authority further noted that newspapers often come into contact with dust, dirt and unsanitary conditions during the printing, transportation and distribution process. As a result, they can act as carriers of harmful pathogens.

Use of newspapers for food is already banned

FSSAI reiterated that using newspapers for storing, wrapping or serving food is prohibited under the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018. The regulator noted that it has issued advisories on the matter in the past as well.

The authority also clarified that newspapers should not be used to absorb excess oil from fried foods such as fritters, samosas, pakoras and vada pav.

Similarly, they should not be used for covering or storing prepared food items, as these practices are not permitted under the existing regulations.

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