Five killed as car loses control while avoiding potholes, crashes into state bus in Maharashtra's Beed

Beed:

Five people, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed in a road accident in Maharashtra's Beed district on Sunday morning after their car reportedly swerved to avoid potholes and collided with a state transport bus, police said. The accident took place around 11 am at Shindewadi Cross Road on the Khamgaon-Pandharpur National Highway in Majalgaon tehsil, around 55 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Omkar Mahadev Giri (24), Gajanan Mahadev Namdas (38), his son Samarth (11), Somnath Bade (23), and Anil Acharya (40).

How did the accident happen?

According to the official, all victims were residents of Majalgaon and were travelling towards Tuljapur in the neighbouring Dharashiv district when their car crashed into a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus coming from the opposite direction.

The impact left the car mangled, killing all five occupants on the spot, the official said.

CCTV footage showed the speeding car losing control while attempting to manoeuvre around potholes on a bridge before colliding head-on with the bus, he added.

The fatal crash triggered public anger over the deteriorating condition of roads on the Majalgaon-Telgaon stretch. Locals staged a road blockade alleging that substandard construction and poor maintenance had left fissures and uneven surfaces across the highway, turning the arterial road into an accident zone.

Traffic on the highway remained disrupted for several hours as protesters blocked the road. Senior police and district officials later reached the spot, pacified the protesters and helped restore traffic, the official said.

14 killed as truck mows down devotees near temple in MP's Gwalior

Earlier, at least 14 people lost their lives, and more than 30 others were injured after a truck lost control and crushed devotees near a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, said officials on Sunday. The incident happened near the Sheetla Mata Temple around 1.30 am when a paddy-laden truck broke a police checkpoint after losing control and direction on a steep slope before crashing into the gate and outer wall of the temple.

Briefing the reporters about the incident, Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh said a large gathering of people was present at the temple due to the Navratri season when the incident occurred. He pointed out that the slope was restricted for heavy vehicles.

"It broke through the police barricades, suddenly lost control, came down, and crashed into the outer wall and gate of the temple. The devotees who were on the road were crushed underneath it, leading to this accident," news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

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