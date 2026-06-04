Energy drinks are becoming a teen favourite, but are they safe for Gen Z?

New Delhi:

Lots of young people these days grab energy drinks, thinking they'll boost focus and help them get through a hectic day. Yet health experts say that a brief burst of energy often hides a much bigger issue. In reality, from a medical perspective, the negatives frequently outweigh the perceived benefits.

Dr Vimal Pahuja from Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital says, "Increased heart rate, restlessness, agitation and the inevitable 'crash' that follows are among the concerns doctors frequently highlight." What feels like extra energy may simply be the body reacting to a large dose of caffeine.

Most parents underestimate how much caffeine is inside

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding energy drinks is that they are similar to soft drinks. In reality, the caffeine content can be surprisingly high. Experts note that adolescents should ideally limit caffeine intake to around 100 mg per day, roughly the amount found in a cup of coffee. Yet some energy drinks contain between 200 mg and 300 mg of caffeine in a single can.

That means one drink can deliver two or even three times the recommended daily amount for a teenager. For growing bodies, that level of caffeine exposure can place unnecessary stress on the cardiovascular and nervous systems.

The cycle that many teenagers don't realise they're creating

The effects of energy drinks do not necessarily end once the can is empty. Caffeine remains in the body for hours. A drink consumed late in the afternoon can still affect sleep later that night. When sleep quality suffers, the next day often begins with fatigue, poor concentration and low energy. What is the solution that many teenagers choose? Another energy drink.

Doctors say this creates a cycle that can gradually affect both physical and mental wellbeing. Disrupted sleep patterns may contribute to increased stress, anxiety and irritability over time. In clinics, healthcare professionals are seeing more young patients with symptoms linked to excessive caffeine consumption. These symptoms can include a racing heart, trembling, nausea, irritability and feelings of nervousness. While these symptoms may be temporary, experts are more concerned about the cumulative impact of regular consumption over months and years. Beyond caffeine, there are additional concerns during the teenage years, which are a critical period for growth and development.

Excessive caffeine intake may interfere with the body's ability to absorb calcium properly, potentially affecting bone development at a time when adolescents are building most of their bone mass.

Should energy drinks face stricter regulation?

As energy drink consumption rises among teenagers, some health experts believe stronger regulations may be necessary. Many argue that products containing high levels of caffeine should not be marketed to young consumers as performance-enhancing lifestyle products.

The concern isn't that every teenager who drinks an energy drink will develop a health problem. However, what appears to be a harmless can of energy today may have consequences that only become visible years later.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.