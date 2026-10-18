CM Fadnavis orders strict action in Tiger Shroff firing case, Shinde says 'culprits won't be spared'

The country has been taken by storm after three unidentified men fired gunshots at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area. According to the police, the actor is safe and sound and did not sustain any gunshot injuries. However, two people, including his driver, are reported to be injured in the firing.

In the wake of the same, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis took centre stage, spoke to the Mumbai police commissioner and enquired about the incident. He directed the police to take the matter seriously and take serious action against those who are responsible for the shooting.

Furthermore, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde came forward and stated that the culprits won’t be spared, and the culprits will be found in due time. "I spoke with Tiger Shroff, as well as his father, Jackie Shroff. I told Tiger not to worry—the government is with him; there is no need for concern. We will review the security arrangements for all celebrities, and the government is fully committed to ensuring their safety. If anyone tries to intimidate or threaten others, the police and the government will not spare them,” Shinde said.

"Tiger Shroff’s vehicle was targeted. This incident is deeply concerning and condemnable; I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. I have spoken with the police commissioner, and I have also spoken with Tiger Shroff. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has formed several teams to track down those who opened fire—they will be apprehended and given a response in their own language,” he added.

What happened during the firing?

According to preliminary information, Tiger Shroff was leaving a field in the Juhu area in his car. A large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of him, and seven gunshots were fired from within the crowd, targeting his car. According to a viral social media post, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, but police are yet to verify its authenticity.

The police have launched a search for the culprit; CCTV footage around the surrounding area is being examined, with 15 special teams being formed to investigate the case.

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