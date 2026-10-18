Tiger Shroff car firing: Mumbai Police forms 15 teams for probe, one person detained

Mumbai:

Hours after the incident, the Mumbai Police on Sunday made the first detention in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. A man has been taken into custody from the Santacruz area in connection with the incident, officials said.

Tiger escaped unhurt, while his driver and another driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident. The incident took place near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station limits in the western suburb.

Tiger's father and actor Jackie Shroff confirmed that his son is unharmed and was assisting officials at the police station.

Mumbai Police forms 15 teams for probe

Two people were injured in the firing, one of whom is Tiger Shroff’s driver, Firdosh, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm. According to Mumbai police, three to four rounds were fired at the actor's car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle. A large crowd had gathered to see him. Several rounds were fired at his car from within the crowd. He was not hit by any bullets.

The Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to investigate the incident the incident from various angles and establish the sequence of events leading to the attack. "A total of 15 teams, including dedicated personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police, have been constituted to investigate the case from all angles and track down the culprits," a police official said.

A forensic team visited the scene of the incident to collect ballistic evidence, inspect the vehicle, and ascertain the exact number of rounds fired. Police are currently analysing CCTV footage from surrounding locations to determine the identity and total number of assailants involved in the incident.

"The Juhu Police have launched a detailed inquiry to ascertain the exact sequence of events, verify the circumstances surrounding the firing, and track down those involved," the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Mumbai Police said actor Tiger had neither lodged a complaint nor provided any information to the police regarding the alleged threat.

CM Fadnavis speaks to Tiger Shroff

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called Tiger and spoke to him following the firing incident and assured him that the accused would be traced and apprehended at the earliest. He assured the actor of support, saying, “We are all with you. We will trace and apprehend the accused at the earliest.”

Fadnavis has also called the Mumbai Police Commissioner to inquire about the incident involving gunfire directed at actor Tiger Shroff. He instructed the Police Commissioner to conduct an urgent, swift investigation and to take strict action against those responsible.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the firing incident, saying that several police teams had been formed to track down those responsible and assuring that no gang would be spared. "An attack has taken place on Tiger Shroff; this incident is concerning and condemnable. I have spoken with the Police Commissioner as well as Tiger Shroff. The Police Commissioner has formed several teams to track down those who opened fire; we will respond to them in their own language. Our priority is to keep Mumbai—and the people of Mumbai—safe. I have spoken with both Tiger Shroff and his father," he said.

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