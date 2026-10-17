Nagpur: Minor gives birth after alleged sexual abuse by man she met at school, POCSO case filed

A 16-year-old student in Nagpur has given birth to a baby after allegedly being sexually exploited by an 18-year-old man who promised to marry her. The case came to light in the city's Panchpaoli police station area, where the teenager lodged a complaint against the accused.

According to the complaint, the two first met while studying at school. The accused allegedly invited the girl to his home and established a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage, despite knowing that she was a minor. She later became pregnant and gave birth to a baby. Panchpaoli police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and begun an investigation.

How the teenager allegedly became pregnant

According to the complaint, the incident took place on August 27, 2025. The girl alleged that the accused called her to his home and promised to marry her before establishing a physical relationship with her. She subsequently became pregnant and later gave birth to a baby.

The girl is 16 years old, while the accused is 18. The two reportedly became acquainted while studying at school.

Police register case under POCSO Act

Following the teenager's complaint, Panchpaoli police registered a case against the accused under the relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. The police are currently investigating the matter.

When a similar case emerged in Uttar Pradesh last year

A similar case was reported in Uttar Pradesh in September 2025, when a 12-year-old girl gave birth to a stillborn baby at a hospital after allegedly being sexually assaulted repeatedly by a 42-year-old neighbour. Police said the case came to light after the girl underwent an ultrasound and was found to be around six months pregnant. The accused was arrested on rape charges, and his samples were collected for DNA profiling.

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