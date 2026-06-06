Youngest since Monica Seles: Mirra Andreeva clinches French Open at just 19, beats Maja Chwalinska

Paris:

Mirra Andreeva claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open. She defeated Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday. The 19-year-old Russian delivered a composed performance to win 6-3, 6-2 and secure the biggest title of her young career. Her triumph also placed her in rare company, as she became the youngest woman to lift the Roland Garros trophy since Monica Seles in 1992.

The contest lasted one hour and 22 minutes, after which Andreeva reacted emotionally on court, collapsing to the clay in celebration before making her way into the stands to embrace her coach Conchita Martinez, a former Wimbledon champion.

Notably, the match began in unpredictable fashion, with early exchanges heavily influenced by nerves and swirling wind conditions. Four consecutive service breaks opened the final, setting a chaotic tone before Chwalinska, ranked 114th in the world, managed to hold serve first and energise the crowd.

Chwalinska showed grit, had fan backing before Andreeva’s comeback

The underdog drew strong backing from more than 15,000 spectators, many of whom rallied behind her throughout the contest. However, seeded eighth, Andreeva gradually took control, settling into rhythm and stringing together a dominant run that shifted momentum decisively.

From that point, the Russian teenager won nine straight games, moving from 6-3 up to a commanding 5-0 position in the second set. Chwalinska struggled to respond as Andreeva’s consistency and shot selection began to dictate proceedings.

Even as the finish line approached, tension briefly returned when Andreeva failed to convert her first opportunity to serve out the match. Chwalinska capitalised momentarily, but the momentum swing proved short-lived. Andreeva regained composure on the return game, sealing victory on her first championship point with a backhand winner that ended the contest and confirmed her breakthrough at the highest level.

Meanwhile, the win marked a defining moment in her rapid rise through the game, reinforcing her status as one of the most promising young players on the circuit after a final that mixed early uncertainty with a decisive surge in quality from the champion.

On the other hand, the men's final will take place tomorrow evening when Flavio Cobolli will take on Alexander Zverev.

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