Delhi govt takes big action after Malviya Nagar fire as MCD demolishes 12 illegal properties today

New Delhi:

In the aftermath of the Malviya Nagar fire that killed 21 people, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi took major decision and demolished 12 properties and sealed 79 properties across the city today. Of these, 21 properties were demolished and sealed in South Delhi. Under the directives of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is continuing strict action against violations of building bylaws across the city.

MCD has demolished 94 properties and sealed 114 properties so far

Since June 1, as part of a major city-wide campaign against unauthorised construction, the MCD has demolished 94 properties and sealed 114 properties. Strict demolition and sealing operations were carried out in areas under the South Zone. The MCD also issued notices—including demolition notices—to property owners across all zones for the misuse of property and violations of building bylaws.

In accordance with the directives of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the MCD has intensified strict and coordinated demolition and sealing actions against properties violating building bylaws across all zones of Delhi. The action comes two days after a devastating blaze at a bed-and-breakfast facility in Hauz Rani area killed 21 people, including several foreign nationals.

Demolition drive initiated against unauthorised buildings

According to officials, a demolition exercise has been initiated against unauthorised buildings and establishments in Sultanpur area near MG Road in Khanpur in MCD's South zone. Similar action is likely to be taken up against such structures in Chirag Delhi area.

A demolition drive is also being conducted in some parts of Malviya Nagar. According to officials, more than 40 properties have been identified for sealing in Saidulajab area over violation of building bye-laws. Besides, at least 12 bed-and-breakfast (B&B) facilities have been in flagged in Hauz Rani and Malviya Nagar areas.

MCD officials on Friday sealed unauthorised structures

Various commercial establishments, including several restaurants, in Saidulajab, Hauz Khas Village, and nearby South Delhi areas are also under the scanner. Amid heavy security deployment, MCD officials on Friday began demolition and sealing of structures found violating building bye-laws and licence conditions, as part of an enforcement drive in parts of South zone.

Officials said a two-storey market complex being constructed on a farmhouse property in Ghitorni area near Sultanpur will be razed as part of the crackdown, as the land use of the property had been illegally changed by the owner. Several luxury outlets were planned to come up in the market complex.

"Heavy machinery including excavators have been deployed for the demolition exercise," an official said. "Two buildings have already been sealed in the Hauz Khas Village, six buildings have been identified in Saidulajab and will be sealed today, and few other buildings will be sealed in nearby areas," a senior MCD official said.

"Identified unauthorised establishments near Hauz Rani area, where the fire incident took place, will be sealed soon; we are waiting for their bed-and-breakfast licences to be revoked," he added. According to officials, at least four MCD teams comprising multiple junior and assistant engineers have been deployed for the sealing exercise.

The move comes days after a deadly fire at a bed-and-breakfast facility in Malviya Nagar area claimed 21 lives, exposing large-scale violations such as operating beyond permitted capacity and absence of a sanctioned building plan, officials said. On Thursday, the Delhi government constituted district-level and subdivision-level committees to inspect and initiate sealing action against establishments operating in violation of fire safety norms and building bye-laws.

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