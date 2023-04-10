Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://MARIO.NINTENDO.COM Super mario: 10 exciting facts you probably didn't know about the video game legend

Super Mario is an iconic character that has captured the hearts of millions of gamers worldwide since his debut in the 1980s. With his signature mustache, red cap, and blue overalls, Mario has become one of the most recognizable video game characters of all time. However, there is more to Mario than meets the eye, and there are many interesting facts about the character that even the most dedicated fans may not know.

Here are ten lesser-known facts about Super Mario that will give you a deeper appreciation for the beloved plumber.

Mario’s name wasn’t Mario

Originally, the iconic character we know as Mario was called Jumpman, due to his ability to jump over obstacles in the early video games. To honour Mario Segale, the owner of the building where Nintendo of America was housed, the name Mario was later used.

Super Mario Bros wasn’t Mario’s first appearance

Although Super Mario Bros. is the game that catapulted Mario to worldwide fame, it was not his debut appearance. Mario actually first appeared in the 1981 video game Donkey Kong, where he went by the name Jumpman.

Super Mario Bros. sequel was not released in the US.

After the unprecedented success of the original Super Mario game, Nintendo wasted no time in developing a sequel - Super Mario Bros. 2. However, the game was ultimately not released by the company's US division due to concerns about its difficulty level and its perceived similarity to the first game. Despite this setback, the game was eventually released in Japan and later underwent significant changes before being adapted for the US market as Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels.

Mario has its theme park

Super Nintendo World is an amusement park located in Japan that opened in March 2021. It is entirely dedicated to the beloved character Mario. The park offers visitors an immersive experience in the world of Mario, featuring a wide array of attractions and rides inspired by the franchise.

Mario appeared in more than 250 games

Since his first appearance in Donkey Kong in 1981, Mario has become a ubiquitous figure in the gaming world, featuring in over 250 video games. These games have been released on a diverse range of platforms, including the NES, Game Boy, Nintendo 64, GameCube, Wii, and Nintendo Switch.

Mario: The first video game to have a movie

The Super Mario Bros. franchise was adapted into a live-action movie in 1993, which received a lukewarm reception from both critics and viewers. However, despite its mixed reception, the movie has since gained a cult following among fans of the franchise.

Mario has a day

Fans of the Super Mario franchise worldwide celebrate March 10th as Mario Day. The day is recognized because the abbreviation for March 10th (Mar10) resembles the name Mario when written out, leading to the creation of the holiday.

Mario: A versatile hero

Mario is a highly skilled and versatile character, having held more than 12 occupations throughout his illustrious career, although only 7 of them are officially recognized. He began his journey as a carpenter in the original Donkey Kong game before transitioning to his iconic role as a plumber.

Mario's enemy would have been an ox

The iconic video game character Mario could have encountered a completely different adversary if his creator had followed the initial concept. Shigeru Miyamoto, who drew inspiration from a cartoon series called Alakazam the Great, originally envisioned an ox to be Mario's primary antagonist. However, his colleague and collaborator, Takashi Tezuka, proposed the idea of a turtle, which ultimately led to the creation of Bowser, the malevolent Koopa king that Mario is famously known for battling against.

Mario brothers are twins

Although they may appear to be simply older and younger brothers due to their height, physique, and behaviour, Mario and Luigi are actually twins. This fact was established in the 1995 platform game from the Mario franchise, Yoshi's Island. In the game, a stork delivers the twins to their parents, but they become separated shortly after. To reunite the baby brothers, Yoshi embarks on a thrilling adventure, highlighting the close bond that exists between the famous duo.

Super Mario is a beloved video game character with a rich history and countless facts to discover. From his humble beginnings as Jumpman to his current status as a pop culture icon, Mario has captivated audiences for decades.

