YouTube Update: New 'Podcasts' tab dedicated to channel pages

Those users who are waiting for the new Podcasts tab to gauge what shows they listen to will appear in YouTube Music and encourage Creators to upload episodes as videos. The report said the podcast experience in the main YouTube app is still video-focused at this point.

YouTube, a Google-owned video-sharing platform has added a dedicated 'Podcasts' tab to its channel pages.

Channel pages on YouTube's main website and mobile apps now include a 'Podcasts' tab between 'Live' and 'Playlists', which according to Google, is available globally.

9to5Google reported that the new tab has displayed the playlists that YouTube Creators have designated as podcasts.

Only content marked as podcasts will appear in YouTube Music.

Following the appearance of some users last Wednesday, the report said that support is still in testing and has limited availability.

Those users who are waiting for that can use the new Podcasts tab to gauge what shows they listen to will appear in YouTube Music and encourage Creators to upload episodes as videos.

The report said the podcast experience in the main YouTube app is still video-focused at this point.

Meanwhile, YouTube has rolled out song and album credits to its music streaming service 'YouTube Music'.

With this new feature, users can see song and album credits when listening to their favourite music.

ALSO READ Facebook update: Now play games during video calls on Messenger

 

The feature, where users can instantly see detailed song information, such as who the singer is and who wrote, produced, and composed each track, has long been a part of many other streaming services like Tidal.

Inputs from IANS

