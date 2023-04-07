Saturday, April 08, 2023
     
WhatsApp adds new feature to allow users share status updates on FB Stories

The new update will enable the users to share status updates to Facebook stories, but they had to go through the extra step of manually sharing the update each time they posted something new.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: April 08, 2023 8:00 IST
whatsapp
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp adds new feature to allow users share status updates on FB Stories

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform has been reportedly developing a new feature which will enable users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp.

Earlier, users could share status updates to Facebook stories, but they had to go through the extra step of manually sharing the update each time they posted something new, according to WABetaInfo.

But now, due to this new feature, the process may be automatic for certain status updates users choose, when the option is enabled.

ALSO READ: Jabra Elite 5 quick review: Perfection personified!

In the Status Privacy setting on WhatsApp, users will find a new option "share my status updates across my accounts", where they can add their Facebook account, according to the report.

Moreover, the report mentioned that this option will be optional and disabled by default.

Users will be able to enable this option within the Status Privacy settings if they want certain status updates to be shared to Facebook stories without leaving WhatsApp.

ALSO READ: Pixel Update: Adaptive Charging feature to work without alarms now

Furthermore, the report stated this feature will allow users to save time and effort when they manually share their status updates with Facebook Stories without leaving WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called "audio chats", which will be available within conversations in a future update of the application on Android.

A new waveforms icon will be added to the chat header, allowing users to initiate audio chats, plus users will see a red button for ending ongoing calls.

ALSO READ: YouTube Update: New 'Podcasts' tab dedicated to channel pages

