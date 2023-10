Follow us on Image Source : FILE Secure your Aadhaar card: Locking it safeguards against unauthorized usage

The UIDAI now provides an option for users to lock their Aadhaar card, effectively preventing any fraudulent use in case of loss or theft. This locking service blocks all authentication attempts. However, users can unlock it once they recover or replace their Aadhaar, either through the UIDAI website or by using their registered mobile number. Here are some things about protecting your Aadhaar card in case you lose it.

What is Aadhaar (UID) Lock and Unlock?

Locking Aadhaar prevents unauthorized use for authentication.

UIDAI provides methods to lock and unlock Aadhaar to enhance security.

How to Lock Aadhaar Card?

Visit UIDAI website (https://uidai.gov.in/).

Go to the 'My Aadhaar' tab and click on 'Aadhaar Lock/Unlock'.

Choose 'Lock UID' and enter your Aadhaar number, full name, and PIN code.

Receive and enter OTP on your registered mobile number to confirm.

Locking Aadhaar through SMS: Step-by-step guide

Send OTP request SMS from registered number to 1947 with message 'GETOTP '.

Send a locking request SMS to 1947 with the message 'LOCKUID OTP '.

Receive SMS confirmation once the Aadhaar is locked.

How to Unlock an Aadhaar card?

Visit UIDAI website (https://uidai.gov.in/).

Access the 'My Aadhaar' tab and click on 'Aadhaar Lock/Unlock'.

Choose 'Unlock UID' and enter a 16-digit Virtual ID.

Receive and enter OTP on your registered mobile number to confirm.

Unlocking Aadhaar through SMS

Send OTP request SMS from registered number to 1947 with message 'GETOTP '.

Send unlocking request SMS to 1947 with the message 'UNLOCKUID OTP '.

Receive SMS confirmation once the Aadhaar is unlocked.

ALSO READ: Google commits to manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India, supporting 'Make in India' initiative

Important points to remember

Aadhaar should be locked if lost to prevent misuse.

Unlocking requires the 16-digit Virtual ID obtained during locking.

OTP received on registered mobile is essential for both locking and unlocking.

And in the end, you must secure your Aadhaar through locking and unlocking mechanisms provided by UIDAI to ensure protection against unauthorized usage and potential fraud.

Always keep your Virtual ID secure and use it responsibly to safeguard your identity and personal information.

ALSO READ: Online electricity bill scam: How to protect yourself from such concerns

Latest Technology News