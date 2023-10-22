Sunday, October 22, 2023
     
Online electricity bill scam: How to protect yourself from such concerns

Fraudsters employ deceitful tactics, masquerading as legitimate electricity departments, to send messages alleging unpaid bills and imminent disconnection. These messages are designed to sow panic, coercing individuals into making rushed payments.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2023 14:43 IST
What is the new electricity bill scam?

Scammers are sending deceptive messages claiming to be from official electricity departments, stating unpaid bills and threatening immediate disconnection. These messages induce panic, pushing individuals into hasty payments.

How are scammers Operating?

  1. Official Impersonation: Fraudsters use official logos, language, and personal details to appear genuine.
  2. Urgency Tactics: Urgent language and threats of disconnection create panic, making victims act hastily.
  3. Phishing Links: Scammers send links to download apps, gaining access to victims' accounts.

Real-life scam incident: Details

A victim received a call, was told about an overdue bill, and sent a link to a payment app. The scammer accessed the victim's account and transferred Rs 4.9 lakh.

Stay safe: Top tips

  1. Verify through official channels: Contact your electricity provider directly using the number or website on your bill to confirm any payment requests.
  2. Avoid Unsolicited Links: Do not click on links or respond to messages claiming unpaid bills. Scammers often send malicious links.
  3. Never Share Personal Information: Keep details like bank accounts, addresses, and Social Security numbers private. Official entities won't ask for this via text.
  4. Recognize Urgency Tactics: Scammers create urgency. Be cautious if a message pressures you to act immediately.
  5. Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect a scam, report it to your electricity provider and the police promptly.

Stay alert, stay safe!

