Google commits to manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India, supporting 'Make in India' initiative

Google has announced its intention to start manufacturing and assembling Pixel smartphones in India, aligning with the country's "Make in India" initiative. The tech giant plans to begin local production with the current Pixel 8 smartphone and has ambitions to export these devices to other nations starting early next year. Google's Senior VP of Devices and Services, Rick Osterloh, revealed these plans at the company's flagship annual event.

Since 2016, Google has shipped nearly 40 million Pixel smartphones, with 10 million units sent out in the past 12 months alone. The recently launched Pixel 8 series has garnered early traction worldwide, including in India.

HP, a significant player in PCs and printers, recently announced a partnership with Google to manufacture its Chromebooks in India.

At the 'Google for India 2023' event, Google introduced various generative AI-focused features. These enhancements are designed to make the Search Generative Experience more visual and localized, incorporating images and videos into many overviews. In India, users will soon receive summaries of over 100 government-led schemes, available in both Hindi and English.

Google is also expanding the functionality of generative AI in Search, enabling users to explore local places and activities in cities more seamlessly. Additionally, the platform will provide specific details about certain places, such as wheelchair accessibility, by incorporating user reviews.

Google's commitment to manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India signifies its support for local production and its focus on the growing Indian market. This move not only aligns with the "Make in India" initiative but also showcases Google's ambition to contribute to India's economic growth.

Inputs from IANS

