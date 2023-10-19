Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC boosts Samsung Galaxy S24+ performance over S23 Ultra: Vulkan Test

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24+ outpaces S23 Ultra with Snapdragon

Samsung is all set to equip some models of its upcoming Galaxy S24 series with Qualcomm's anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, as indicated by a recent Geekbench benchmark comparison. The alleged benchmark results, thought to belong to the Galaxy S24+, suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will deliver a substantial boost in graphics performance compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

In the reported Geekbench 6 Vulkan test, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC achieved an impressive score of 17,031 points, marking an 81.6 per cent increase over the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with its Adreno 740 GPU.

It's important to note that the Geekbench Vulkan benchmark primarily assesses graphics performance and may not fully represent the overall real-world performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Nevertheless, these results suggest that the forthcoming chipset will likely offer a significant improvement in graphical capabilities.

Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S24 series in January, with the lineup potentially featuring some models powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Notably, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ are rumored to utilize Exynos chips in certain regions, such as Canada and the US, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to employ Snapdragon chips globally. The Galaxy S23 series launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC across all markets.

Beyond the chipset improvements, the upcoming Galaxy S24 series may feature design enhancements, including the use of titanium frames instead of aluminium. The exact specifications and details of the devices are yet to be officially confirmed by Samsung.

The introduction of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in select Galaxy S24 models underscores Samsung's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to its customers, especially in terms of graphics performance, and highlights the company's ongoing collaboration with Qualcomm.

These benchmark results have sparked anticipation for Samsung's forthcoming flagship smartphones and their potential to deliver an enhanced user experience, especially in graphics-intensive applications and gaming.

As January approaches, fans and tech enthusiasts eagerly await the official announcements from Samsung to learn more about the Galaxy S24 series, its specifications, features, and availability in various regions.

