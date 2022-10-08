Saturday, October 08, 2022
     
Samsung launches Odyssey Ark, a 55-inch curved gaming monitor : Specs, price, discounts and more

Samsung has launched the Odyssey Ark gaming monitor in the Indian market. The 55-inch flagship gaming monitor is priced at Rs 2,19,999 and the brand is offering an instant discount of Rs 10,000 along with a Samsung T7 2TB SSD worth Rs 21,449 for free with the monitor as an introductory offer.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: October 08, 2022 13:06 IST
Samsung Odyssey Ark
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Odyssey Ark

South Korean giant Samsung on Saturday launched the world's first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen in the Indian market. The 'Odyssey Ark monitor comes in black colour and is available for sale at a starting price of Rs 2,19,999, said the company. 

Google Pixel tablet to launch in 2023: Everything you need to know

"We are positive that Odyssey Ark will revolutionise the gaming ecosystem in India", said Puneet Sethi, Vice President of Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Odyssey Ark comes with a 55-inch screen that surrounds the user's field of vision with its 1000R curvature.

The new screen allows precision gameplay and quick action with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology.

The monitor comes with a cockpit mode that allows the screen to be rotated vertically 270 degrees. For the best screen positioning, this mode enables the screen to pivot, tilt, and rotate using a HAS (Height Adjustable Stand).

Samsung's Quantum Matrix Technology which uses Quantum Mini LEDs, integrated into the Odyssey Ark, allows precise control of the tightly packed LEDs, according to the company.

The 14-bit processing and sophisticated lighting control technology help gamers see both dark and bright scenes.

The new screen features Matte Display that provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection.

Odyssey Ark comes with Sound Dome Tech featuring AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos for a better sound experience, the company said.

