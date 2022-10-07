Google Pixel tablet to launch in 2023: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel tablet

Google has recently revealed that the first-ever Pixel tablet has been scheduled to launch by 2023. The upcoming tablet from Google is expected to feature 'Material You' which will enable the user to personalise it with a customised colour palette, along with new colour variants which are based on the wallpaper and lock screen. All the details were mentioned in the official blog Google. ALSO READ: Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now available in India: Specifications, availability and more

The Pixel Tablet will be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset which enables the device to perform advanced image processing as well as machine learning. Pixel tablets will come with smooth and rounded corners, as per the blog post. ALSO READ: Telegram founder warns WhatsApp users to stay away from the app, and the reason will shock you

Further features include photo editing, video calling, and hands-free help with Google Assistant, which is capable to work smoothly on the new tablet.

The new device can be paired with a new Charging Speaker Dock to make the device more helpful.

"The dock keeps your device charged, makes your tablet helpful 24/7, and unlocks a whole new set of experiences in the home," said Google.

The speaker will have enhanced audio. It offers hands-free help from the Assistant when the tablet is docked. The tablet also offers easy control on smart home devices, the company said.

"With the Pixel Tablet, we're taking everything we've learned from years of making Pixel and products for the home and combining it into one great device. It reimagines how a tablet can actually be helpful all the time in your home," it added.

