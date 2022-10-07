Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now available in India: Specifications, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google has launched the all-new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices in the Indian market. The Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999. Both devices are now available for pre-order and will be available for purchase from 13th October onwards. Both devices come with a limited-time launch offer for the users.



Limited-time launch offers are:

Rs 6,000 Cashback on Pixel 7 purchase (T&C Apply)

Rs 8,500 Cashback on Pixel 7 Pro purchase (T&C Apply)

Additional Flipkart platform offers as applicable

Both the new Pixel smartphones are powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G2 processor and are being shipped with the latest Android 13 OS.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with a sleek and durable design, featuring a 6.3-inch display with smaller bezels. Pixel 7 comes in three colours to suit their personal style- Snow, Obsidian, and new Lemongrass.

Pixel 7 Pro on the other hand features a 6.7-inch display with a polished aluminium frame and a camera bar along with three colour options- Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel. The aluminium enclosure for both phones is made of 100% recycled content.

Features of Android 13

Android 13 on Pixel 7 offers the best Android experience with a fast, smart look, with a fresh new style and customization capabilities that make it different. Users can also recolour the look of their app icons to match the aesthetic of their phone’s wallpaper, and even assign specific languages to individual apps.

About Google Tensor G2

Tensor G2 is the next-gen processor which is custom-built for Pixel itself and features Google's advanced machine learning and speech recognition - making the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro faster, more efficient, more secure and even more helpful, claims the company. And it delivers Pixel's best photo and video quality with next-gen Super Res zoom, up to two times faster Night Sight processing, sharper photos with Face Unblur and new features like Cinematic Blur.



Camera

Users can extend camera range with Super Res Zoom up to 8x on Pixel 7, and up to 30x on Pixel 7 Pro, helping them get sharp and quality images from a distance. The phones also offer optical quality similar to a dedicated 2x telephoto lens for Pixel 7 and a 10x telephoto lens for Pixel 7 Pro, so users have the flexibility to creatively frame their shots at multiple magnifications while maintaining high quality.



The Pixel 7 Pro also features Macro Focus, which claims to deliver Pixel HDR+ photo quality from as close as three centimetres away, enabling users to take photos with full sharpness and vivid colour. Photo Unblur, a Google Photos feature coming first to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, will use machine learning to improve blurry pictures — even old ones. Users can also touch up those photos and easily remove distractions with Magic Eraser.



Selfies should be for everyone. With Guided Frame, those who have low vision can capture selfies with a combination of precise audio guidance, high-contrast visual animations and haptic feedback. Videos are also getting an upgrade with the new 10-bit HDR. Record brighter, higher contrast videos with wider colour ranges. Cinematic Blur lets users shoot cinema-like videos with beautiful, shallow depth of field, claims Google.



Google has also made updates to existing camera features making it Pixel’s most inclusive camera to date. Real Tone’s camera algorithms have been trained with more than 10,000 additional portraits of people of colour from image expert partners to make sure that Pixel Camera consistently renders all skin tones authentically. And Night Sight now only needs half of the normal exposure time to produce beautiful low-light images that are sharper than before.



Speech Recognition Technology

With Pixel 7’s speech recognition technology, the phone will be able to transcribe audio messages on Google’s Messages app, so users can easily read them as soon as they receive them. Texting will also be more fun with Assistant voice typing, which now automatically suggests emojis that are relevant to messages. Users can also search for emojis with their voices.

Battery

Pixel comes with an all-day battery life1 and at least five years of security updates.



Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are further claimed to be the most secure and private Pixel smartphones made by the company to date. With Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep users safe and secure. Titan M2 makes the phones more resilient to sophisticated attacks. The phones also come with a faster, more secure under-display fingerprint reader and the added convenience of Face Unlock thanks to advanced machine learning models for face recognition, helping users quickly access what they need with just a glance.



